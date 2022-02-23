5K/8K race to benefit MORA

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The 10th annual “Racing for Donation” 5K/8K and Kids Fun Run will be held in Jackson on April 2.

The event will be at the District at Eastover. The 5K/8K race will start at 8:00 a.m., and the Kids Fun Run will start at 9:15 a.m.

