Review: FFVI Pixel Remaster Does Justice to a Classic

Each weekend AP dives into the best Android game of the week while also dipping into the week's gaming news, all while offering a few honorable mentions to round things out. It's our weekly game roundup, and this week Final Fantasy VI is our standout title, and even though it's a little rough around the edges, it's a classic JRPG that's still a delight to play. Of course, if you missed our mobile gaming news this week, you'll find a summary below the game of the week, and since more than one good game is released each week, we've also rounded up up a handful of honorable mentions that are indeed worth playing. So if you're looking for new games to play, you've come to the right place.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO