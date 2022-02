My Grandfather was a Giant. I don’t mean just in a physical sense either, though years of working with his hands had made him an imposing figure with the strength to match. He was a giant in softer ways, too. A pillar in his community, the bedrock of our family, the man possessed a heart that contained a love that knew no bounds; there was no length he would not go to, there was no transgression he would not forgive, there was no support he would withhold from his family and the people he loved.

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO