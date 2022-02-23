ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Nailbiter: Neely's goal stands up, Alton advances to finals

By Pete Hayes
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPp8K_0eMrqpDf00
Alton forward Talan Neely (1) scored what eventually was the game-winning goal late in the second period of Tuesday night's 2-1 win overt Triad in the decisive Game 3 of the best-of-three MVCHA Class 1A semifinal series. at the East Alton Ice Arena. Alton will advance to the finals to face Highland in a best-of-three series that gets underway Thursday night. (Nathan Woodside | For The Telegraph)

EAST ALTON - Heading into the third period of his team's game against Triad in the MVCHA Class 1A semifinal series, Alton coach Nick Boswell sensed something special about his team's attitude.

Boswell read his players correctly. The Redbirds held onto a 2-1 lead and shut out Triad in the third period of a 2-1 victory at the East Alton Ice Arena. The Alton victory meant a two games to one win in the best-of-three semifinal series.

The Redbirds will face Highland for the Class 1A Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association championship. That best-of-three final series begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O'Fallon. Game 2 is set for 8:30 p.m. on Monday at the East Alton Ice Arena. Highland advanced with a win in its best-of-three semifinal series over Vianney. A date for a game 3, if needed, will be announced at a later date.

"Before the third, you could see the fire in their eyes," Boswell said of his team. "They left everything out there, playing their best hockey all year.

"The whole team bought in and it was another great game by Greg Fite."

Fite, the Alton goalie, made 31 saves and held Triad at bay. The Redbirds outshot Triad in the third period 11-9, but the Knights had a 32-29 overall advantage in shots, including a 14-8 advantage  in the second period.

Alton had taken a 2-1 lead midway through the second period on a goal by Talan Neeley, The Redbirds then gritted their teeth and shut out the Knights the rest of the way to win the game and the series.

"(Triad) tied it up, but our team didn't let off the gas," Boswell said. "We knew we need to still be aggressive, but take care of our defensive side of the puck."

Triad came into Game 3 on the heels of a 2-0 win in Game 2, which had been rescheduled because of weather. The Knights scored their insurance goal in that game late with an empty-netter.

In Tuesday night's decisive Game 3, Alton took a 1-0 lead in the first period. Max Schleeper scored with 43.2 seconds left in the first period. He was assisted by David Saulle.

Triad's Scott rushing knotted up the score 1-1 with 8:27 remaining in the second period. But the Redbirds rallied with another late period goal, this one by Neely with 20.2 seconds remaining in the second period. he was assisted by Lawson Bell.

Boswell said his team doesn't have long to celebrate its series win.

"We stressed to the team to enjoy the victory, but have a short-term memory," Boswell said. "We have to go right back to work before we take on Highland for the 1A championship."

During the regular season, Alton tied Highland 2-2 on Dec. 21. Highland defeated the Redbirds 5-2 on Dec. 30. Highland finished the regular season in second place in the MVCHA Varsity West Division with a 10-12-2 record, while Alton was fourth at 8-15-1.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily News Online

Alexander’s Gaiser advances to NYSPHSAA Div. II 152-pound final

ALBANY — Alexander senior Mitch Gaiser has advanced to the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Division II 152-pound final following a thrilling victory over No. 1 seed Gouverneur’s Vanadavian Way in the semifinal round. Tied at two late in the final period, Gaiser managed to escape a throw and earn the...
ALEXANDER, NY
The Telegraph

'Their best at tourney time': Blazers drop thriller to SWIC 73-72

INA - The LCCC Trailblazers achieved at least one of their goals this season and doing so almost got them to the semifinals of the Region 24 Tournament semifinals. Almost. Playing what coach Doug Stotler called "our best game of the season," the Lewis and Clark Community College men's basketball team came within an eyelash of stunning No. 2 seeded Southwestern Illinois College Monday night. But a second-half SWIC rally and a near-miss at the buzzer by LCCC got the Blue Storm past LCCC 73-72 in a quarterfinal game at Waugh Gymnasium.
INA, IL
The Telegraph

PHOTOS | CM wins sectional in OT over Mattoon (40 photos)

CM Eagles defeated Mattoon 72-68 in OT on Friday night to win the Class 3A Sectional title in Bethalto. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph) CM girls basketball rallied from a seven-point third-quarter deficit and defeated the Mattoon Green Wave 72-68 in overtime before a large and loud crowd at Civic Memorial. The CM Class 3A Sectional championship sends the 31-4 Eagles to Highland at 7 p.m. Monday for the super-sectional against 30-4 Mahomet Seymour. The winner advances to the Class 3A state tournament next weekend in Bloomington.
MATTOON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nailbiter#The East Alton Ice Arena#Mvcha Class 1a#Knights
The Big Lead

MLB Owners Are Getting Expanded Playoffs in a New CBA

Over the course of the seemingly never-ending MLB lockout one thing was clear: the owners were not walking away without securing expanded playoffs. It appears they've gotten that concession from the players, but not to the degree they were hoping. Late Monday night it emerged that the two sides had...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Telegraph

Phillips wins semifinal bout and will wrestle for state title

BLOOMINGTON - Just one more win. Alton's Antonia Phillips won her semifinal bout by fall Saturday morning and will wrestle for the Illinois High School Association 140-pound state championship Saturday afternoon at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Phillips pinned Emma Garrett of McHenry  Emma Garrett in 1:40 of their semifinal bout at the first IHSA Girls Individual State Wrestling Tournament.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Sectional's OT win makes 'awesome' Eagles super again

BETHALTO - Kelbie Zupan spent most of overtime Friday night on the bench with a purple towel draped over her head. It provided a security blanket for the Civic Memorial Eagles senior after she had fouled out with 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. But Zupan's career with the Eagles, a teammate assured her, would not end like this. "I said, I've got you covered," CM junior Olivia Durbin said, recounting her message while Zupan was walking off the court with five fouls and 20 points. "I was not letting my best senior lose at home in...
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
537
Followers
228
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy