Nailbiter: Neely's goal stands up, Alton advances to finals

Alton forward Talan Neely (1) scored what eventually was the game-winning goal late in the second period of Tuesday night's 2-1 win overt Triad in the decisive Game 3 of the best-of-three MVCHA Class 1A semifinal series. at the East Alton Ice Arena. Alton will advance to the finals to face Highland in a best-of-three series that gets underway Thursday night. (Nathan Woodside | For The Telegraph)

EAST ALTON - Heading into the third period of his team's game against Triad in the MVCHA Class 1A semifinal series, Alton coach Nick Boswell sensed something special about his team's attitude.

Boswell read his players correctly. The Redbirds held onto a 2-1 lead and shut out Triad in the third period of a 2-1 victory at the East Alton Ice Arena. The Alton victory meant a two games to one win in the best-of-three semifinal series.

The Redbirds will face Highland for the Class 1A Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association championship. That best-of-three final series begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O'Fallon. Game 2 is set for 8:30 p.m. on Monday at the East Alton Ice Arena. Highland advanced with a win in its best-of-three semifinal series over Vianney. A date for a game 3, if needed, will be announced at a later date.

"Before the third, you could see the fire in their eyes," Boswell said of his team. "They left everything out there, playing their best hockey all year.

"The whole team bought in and it was another great game by Greg Fite."

Fite, the Alton goalie, made 31 saves and held Triad at bay. The Redbirds outshot Triad in the third period 11-9, but the Knights had a 32-29 overall advantage in shots, including a 14-8 advantage in the second period.

Alton had taken a 2-1 lead midway through the second period on a goal by Talan Neeley, The Redbirds then gritted their teeth and shut out the Knights the rest of the way to win the game and the series.

"(Triad) tied it up, but our team didn't let off the gas," Boswell said. "We knew we need to still be aggressive, but take care of our defensive side of the puck."

Triad came into Game 3 on the heels of a 2-0 win in Game 2, which had been rescheduled because of weather. The Knights scored their insurance goal in that game late with an empty-netter.

In Tuesday night's decisive Game 3, Alton took a 1-0 lead in the first period. Max Schleeper scored with 43.2 seconds left in the first period. He was assisted by David Saulle.

Triad's Scott rushing knotted up the score 1-1 with 8:27 remaining in the second period. But the Redbirds rallied with another late period goal, this one by Neely with 20.2 seconds remaining in the second period. he was assisted by Lawson Bell.

Boswell said his team doesn't have long to celebrate its series win.

"We stressed to the team to enjoy the victory, but have a short-term memory," Boswell said. "We have to go right back to work before we take on Highland for the 1A championship."

During the regular season, Alton tied Highland 2-2 on Dec. 21. Highland defeated the Redbirds 5-2 on Dec. 30. Highland finished the regular season in second place in the MVCHA Varsity West Division with a 10-12-2 record, while Alton was fourth at 8-15-1.