Minneapolis, MN

Target adding Starbucks, return items to drive-up service in select cities

By Joe Nelson
 5 days ago
Joe Nelson

Select Target stores around the country will feature enhanced drive-up options for customers beginning later this year.

The Minneapolis retailer announced Wednesday that it is developing its app to allow customers to order Starbucks and return items via the store's curbside service program. The new features will be available in select cities beginning fall 2022.

Starbucks orders will be delivered to shoppers who are waiting in their vehicle in the curbside service parking spots, and shoppers will also be able to pull up to Target and have a store employee meet them at their vehicle to accept returned items.

Target will also expand its "backup item" option when shopping online, which will give customers more options when their primary choice is out of stock.

While it hasn't announced which cities the service will be available in, it's fairly common for Minnesota to be included in the rollout of any new services or products Target introduces.

Target says its digital business has more than doubled in the past two years, with more than half of those sales coming from order pickup, curbside service and same-day deliveries via Shipt.

“Adding a Starbucks order and easy returns, while expanding our backup item options, will give guests even more of what they love about shopping at Target, quickly and easily,” said Mark Schindele, Target’s chief stores officer.

Last year, Target added the ability to order adult beverages, add forgotten items shortly after receiving an order, and the functionality to allow someone else to pick up a curbside order on your behalf.

