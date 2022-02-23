ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Greenville inmate admits assaulting guard

By Ron DeBrock
 4 days ago
Greenville Federal Correctional Institution (Greenville Federal Correctional Institution)

GREENVILLE — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Greenville pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting a federal correctional officer in August 2020.

At the time of the incident, Dakota Holland, 26, of Indianapolis, was incarcerated at the Greenville prison serving a six-year sentence for gun and drug convictions stemming from the Southern District of Indiana.

On Tuesday Holland pleaded guilty to throwing a hard object at a guard, striking the officer in the face below the eye. The officer did not require medical treatment as a result of the assault.

In September 2020 a federal grand jury indicted Holland for gun and drug convictions. Holland now faces up to eight more years in prison for assaulting the guard at Greenville. Sentencing is scheduled for June 16.

The federal prison in Bond County contains 1,149 male and female inmates. An investigation into the charge was conducted by the Bureau of Prisons and the case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney John Trippi.

