TROY, N.Y. — A new local diner called Naughter’s is now open, serving all-day breakfast and late-night eats in the Collar City. Located at 1809 Fifth Ave., near the corner of Fifth Avenue and Broadway in downtown Troy, Naughter’s opened its doors in mid-February, and is quickly becoming a popular hangout for Trojans and visitors alike.

TROY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO