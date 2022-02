Masks make it hard for everyone to hear — hearing loss or not — but if you are struggling to hear more than the average person, it may not be the mask, it may be your hearing. Hearing loss often comes on gradually, making it hard to notice at first. It may seem like everyone has started mumbling or the speakers on the television have stopped working properly. It can be upsetting and frustrating, especially since it now takes more effort to communicate effectively. Conversing with people with masks will make it harder still, since you are losing important clues like facial expressions and lip movements that you may have been using to decipher speech.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO