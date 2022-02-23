Huge PlayStation Event Teased by Insider

Valve is releasing a new game, which will be its first game since 2020's Half-Life: Alyx when it releases in three days on March 1. Not only is the game releasing in three days, but it's going to be 100 percent free when it does release. The quality and length of the game remains to be seen, but Valve is associated with high-quality, and for good reasons, as it's blessed gamers with the likes of Half-Life, Portal, Left 4 Dead, Dota, Counter-Strike, Team Fortress 2, and Garry's Mod over the years. And it's not very relevant how long the game is or how much content is packed in it given that it's a free download. There's a cherry on top though; it's set in the "expanded universe" of Portal. Valve goes out of its way to note the game isn't Portal 3, but it's related. What's the game? Well, it's called Aperture Desk Job.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO