Huge PlayStation Event Teased by Insider

By Logan Moore
 5 days ago

A notable video game industry insider has teased that PlayStation will be holding a massive event of some sort within the coming month. While Sony has already gotten off to a fast start in 2022 thanks to releases like Horizon Forbidden West and the upcoming launch of Gran Turismo 7, the...

GAMINGbible

PlayStation Planning More Exclusive Marvel Games, Including Punisher, Says Insider

PlayStation is planning several more exclusive Marvel video game adaptations that may include Daredevil and Punisher, according to a new report. Xbox and PC gamers around the world were less than thrilled when it emerged Insomniac's excellent 2018 game Marvel's Spider-Man would be a PlayStation exclusive. It soon emerged this was only the beginning of PlayStation's Marvel universe.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Insider Shares God of War: Ragnarok Release Date Update

God of Warr: Ragnarok is scheduled to release this year via the PS4 and PS5, but there's still no word when it will exactly hit the pair of PlayStation consoles. Unfortunately, there's still no word of a precise release date, official or unofficial. That said, there's a new update on the game and its release from a prominent industry insider and leaker, and it has good news, though nothing overly exiciting.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for March 2022 Revealed

The list of new free games coming to Xbox's Games With Gold program for March 2022 have been revealed. Each month, Xbox makes four new games available for no cost whatsoever to those who are Xbox Live Gold members. And while these free offerings often pale in comparison to the titles that come to Xbox Game Pass, it looks like Games With Gold could be a bit better than normal in the coming month.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat 11 Players Discover New Hidden Secret Three Years Later

Mortal Kombat is coming up on its three-year anniversary. Many of the players -- across Nintendo, Google, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms -- that picked the game up at release or not long after, have since moved on from the fighting game. However, there are still plenty of Mortal Kombat fans grinding the game, whether it's via online play or trying to uncover the various secrets that developer NetherRealm Studios has teased have yet to be discovered. In fact, we even know from the files of the game that there are secrets that haven't been discovered, such as a secret Reptile fight.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Viral Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Brings the Series' Saddest Moment to Life

One surprising Fullmetal Alchemist cosplay has gone viral as one artist has brought the series' saddest moment to life! Hiromu Arakawa's original manga series will soon be celebrating its milestone 20th Anniversary, but while it's been complete for some time now, the anime and manga releases are still held in high regard by fans as some of the most notable releases of all time. It's not hard to deduce why as the series is home to some of the highest peaks of action, and some of the lowest and heartbreaking depths in all of anime and manga.
COMICS
Collider

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Trailer Teases Character Appearances, Timeline Details, and a Look Inside the Hotel

With only two weeks until Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser's opening, it seems everyone is anxiously awaiting news about the hotel's immersive experience. It seems the wait is now over as Disney tries again with a fresh look at the hotel in a new promotional video detailing the fictional ship's history, with sneak peeks of the hotel's interior, including the dining room, lobby, and cabins.
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia: Has Izuku Hit All Might Levels?

My Hero Academia has spent years building up Izuku Midoriya as the Symbol of Peace's successor. It is hard to believe, but after all of this time, it seems Izuku has been called to stage to shine. After all, the manga is working through its final saga, and war has come for our heroes in the flashiest way. But with Izuku now pitted against Shigaraki for real, fans are wanting to know whether the boy can hold his own to All Might back in his prime.
COMICS
The Verge

Samsung teases new Galaxy Book and more at February 27th event

Samsung is teasing the announcement of a new Galaxy Book laptop at an event on February 27th coinciding with this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC). In a small animation released alongside the invitation, a laptop can be seen unfolding itself, before being joined by a collection of other Samsung products, including a smart watch, smartphone, and a tablet. The event will be streamed on Samsung’s YouTube channel at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on February 27th.
TECHNOLOGY
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Starter Pokemon Explained

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature three new Starter Pokemon, each of which have potential connections to the games' Spanish inspirations. Yesterday, The Pokemon Company officially revealed Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, the three Starter Pokemon of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the brand new open world Pokemon game coming out later this year. While the new region featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is currently unnamed, it's clear that the region draws inspiration from the Iberian peninsula, the European region where Portugal and Spain are located. Each of the three Pokemon also could be directly inspired from different bits of Spanish culture, providing even more cultural authenticity to the region.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update Shared by PlayStation Insider

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was announced back in September 2021 for the PS5, and right now, only the PS5. At the time, it was given a 2023 release window. Since then, we've heard nothing about the sequel nor have we seen anything beyond the reveal trailer that accompanied the September 2021 announcement. That said, with rumors circulating that a major PlayStation State of Play is happening next month in March, there's been scuttlebutt whether or not the Spidey sequel will rear its head. To this end, prominent industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, relays word that it's unlikely the game will reappear anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Digital and DVD Release Dates Announced

Spider-Man: No Way Home, now officially one of the top-grossing films of all time, is coming to Digital sales and rental platforms like Vudu and iTunes on March 22, 2022, Vudu confirmed today. Sony Pictures also announced that the film is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on April 12, right in line with the industry standard of most major releases hitting digital 2-3 weeks before they come to physical media. Fans can already preorder their digital copy on Vudu, or their disc copy on retail sites like Amazon, Best Buy, and Barnes & Noble, for day-of-sale delivery.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus DLC Details Teased by Nintendo Insider

Pokemon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED is getting DLC. This hasn't been officially confirmed, but the game's files more or less do this job for Nintendo. Of course, the existence of Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield's two expansions also suggest this. And if this wasn't enough, a variety of Pokemon insiders are claiming Game Freak and Nintendo have substantial DLC plans for the game. Unfortunately, while various Pokemon insiders and leakers are making this claim, none of them have divulged any details on what this DLC will entail. This largely hasn't changed, but we do have some interesting new tidbits about what to expect, courtesy of Nintendo insider and leaker, Samus Hunter.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Giving Some Users One of the PS4's Best Games for Free

Sony is giving some PlayStation Plus subscribers one of the best PS4 games for free. This week, Sony unveiled Marchs' free PS Plus games, and for the third month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers are getting the best lineup so far this year. The lineup includes Ghostrunner, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Team Sonic Racing, and Ark: Survival Evolved. This isn't the slate of games for every PlayStation Plus subscriber though. In North America and Europe, these are the games subscribers can anticipate. In Japan though, PS Plus subscribers aren't getting Ark: Survival Evolved, but something better.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Valve Surprises Steam Users With New Free Game

Valve is releasing a new game, which will be its first game since 2020's Half-Life: Alyx when it releases in three days on March 1. Not only is the game releasing in three days, but it's going to be 100 percent free when it does release. The quality and length of the game remains to be seen, but Valve is associated with high-quality, and for good reasons, as it's blessed gamers with the likes of Half-Life, Portal, Left 4 Dead, Dota, Counter-Strike, Team Fortress 2, and Garry's Mod over the years. And it's not very relevant how long the game is or how much content is packed in it given that it's a free download. There's a cherry on top though; it's set in the "expanded universe" of Portal. Valve goes out of its way to note the game isn't Portal 3, but it's related. What's the game? Well, it's called Aperture Desk Job.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Insider Leaks New Game From Bethesda

Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda gives it access to IP like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Deathloop, Quake, Rage, and The Evil Within, plus the studios that made most games in these various series. Whether the pricey acquisition proves to be worth the money in the long run, we'll have to see, but the potential is certainly there. That said, it sounds like one of the next Bethesda games isn't based in any of this IP, but a new IP.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Patent Teases Major PS5 Upgrade

A new PlayStation patent has teased that a notable upgrade for the PlayStation 5 could be coming soon. Although video game consoles used to only be able to do what their internal components allowed for, in our current day and age, companies like Sony and Microsoft have been able to improve consoles occasionally thanks to new firmware updates. And while no such new firmware update for the PS5 is set to release in the near future, it looks like the platform's graphical functions could be getting much better sometime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Massive Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Makes 78 Changes to the Game

A massive Assassin's Creed Valhalla update is live on Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything Ubisoft has done with the update, which is a lot. Not only does the update prepare the game for the upcoming Dawn of Ragnarok DLC, but it makes a wide-range of changes to the game, improvements to the game, and of course, it also fixes plenty of bugs.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Unveils New Games for March 2022

Sony has today announced the new games that will be coming to its PlayStation Now subscription service for the month of March 2022. Within the past week, PlayStation already unveiled that March's lineup would be a bit more special than normal as Devolver Digital's Shadow Warrior 3 would be coming to the service on the same day of its release. And while this announcement was a pretty big deal in its own right, PlayStation has now unveiled the titles that will be joining Shadow Warrior 3 on PS Now starting tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Insider Shares Good News for The Last of Us Fans

The Last of Us fans on PS4 and PS5 are apparently eating good in 2022 and 2023. It's not often this can be said. The series just started in 2013, and a sequel was only released in 2020. That said, while it's more contentious than it used be, The Last of Us remains a very important series for PlayStation, especially now that it's being made into a TV show by HBO. Whether this TV show will be any good, who knows, but it's a sign of intent, and for what it's worth, there's no one better in the TV-making business than HBO.
VIDEO GAMES

