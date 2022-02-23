'Are we all just pretending that he isn’t a professional dancer?' The Real Dirty Dancing caught up in 'fix' row as fans point out Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jnr is trained in dance

The Real Dirty Dancing has been caught up in a 'fix' row as Tom Malone Jnr is a professional dancer.

The new reality show - hosted by Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts - sees 10 celebrities put their dancing skills to the test as they take on a series of challenges and dance routines based on the film's classic scenes between Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

However, some fans took to social media to point out that the former Gogglebox star is a trained choreographer, with one pointing out: 'Are we all just pretending that Tom Malone isn’t a professional dancer?'

The real deal: The Real Dirty Dancing has been caught up in a 'fix' row as Tom Malone Jnr is a professional dancer

While most of the contestants of the show possess minimal dance experience, Tom is a choreographer and TikTok star who has performed alongside the likes of Rita Ora, Fergie and Wiley.

And fans were quick to point that out as the show premiered on Monday, with one tweeting: 'Yeah they got set up, Tom is a full on dancer,'

While another shared: 'Are we all just pretending that Tom Malone isn’t a professional dancer?'

Trained: Some fans took to social media to point out that the former Gogglebox star is a trained choreographer, with one pointing out: 'Are we all just pretending that Tom Malone isn’t a professional dancer?'

And a third adding: 'Isn’t Tom from gogglebox meant to be a professional dancer? he was terrible.'

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun of Tom's experience: 'A lot of the celebs on the show were really surprised to find out they were up against a professional, trained dancer.

'They all really liked Tom and got along really well but of course it was going to be harder for them to pick up the moves.

Show: The new reality show - hosted by Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts - sees 10 celebrities put their dancing skills to the test as they take on a series of challenges and dance routines based on the film's classic scenes between Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey

'Tom's got years of experience.'

MailOnline have contacted E4 and Tom for comment.

Prior to the show, Tom starred on Gogglebox with his family, before announcing his departure from the E4 show in February last year.

Away from his TV career, his passion is dance, having been trained in a number of styles including tap, house and ballet, while his dance crew Ruff Diamond finished as runners up on Sky One's Got To Dance in 2013.

Talented: While most of the contestants of the show possess minimal dance experience, Tom is a choreographer and TikTok star who has performed alongside the likes of Rita Ora, Fergie and Wiley

Shock: A source told The Sun of Tom's experience: 'A lot of the celebs on the show were really surprised to find out they were up against a professional, trained dancer'

The Real Dirty Dancing also stars Anthea Turner, Lee, Ryan, James Argent, Bobby Seagull, Marnie Simpson, Saffron Barker, Verona Rose, Darren Herriott and Chelsee Healey.

It comes after viewers were left shocked as two of its stars teamed up for a very raunchy routine during Monday's debut.

One of the first tasks saw Anthea Turner, 61, and ex TOWIE star James Argent, 34, attempt the famous bump-and-grind scene from the movie to the song Do You Love Me?

Host Keith Lemon put the unlikely dance partners together before ordering them to show off their best raunchy moves.

Arg, who has been showing off his new slimmed-down figure recently, was excited to recreate the classic Johnny and Baby scene, saying:

'I couldn't believe what was in front of me when I walked through those doors. It was as dirty as dirty could be - and I loved it.'

New show: The show sees 10 celebs put their dancing skills to the test as they take on a series of challenges based on the film's classic scenes between Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey

When told he would be paired with Anthea, he yelled: 'Come on, Anthea.'

Bump and grind: The Real Dirty Dancing made its debut on E4 on Monday night, leaving viewers shocked as James Argent and Anthea Turner teamed up for a very raunchy routine

The two then gave the dance their best shot, with Anthea wrapping her legs around Arg.

Arg was pleased with the results, saying: 'I really had to channel my inner Johnny and take control of this situation. I'm not going to lie I absolutely loved it.

Adding of his dance partner: 'She was a bit nervous at first but then I think she got quite in to it. In fact, I think she quite enjoyed dancing with me.'

Teaming up: One of the first tasks saw the pair attempt the famous bump-and-grind scene from the movie to the song Do You Love Me?

Moves: Arg, who has been showing off his new slimmed-down figure recently, was excited to recreate the classic Johnny and Baby scene, saying: It was as dirty as dirty could be'