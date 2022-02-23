'The Andy Warhol Diaries' trailer explores untold stories of artist's life

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Andy Warhol Diaries.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the six-part docuseries Wednesday.

The Andy Warhol Diaries is directed by Andrew Rossi and executive produced by Ryan Murphy. The series is based on Warhol's memoirs, published in 1989, and uses A.I. technology to recreate the artist's voice as a narrator.

The new show explores the untold stories of Warhol's life, from his childhood in Pittsburgh, to his success as an artist in the 1960s, and his relationship with Jean-Michel Basquiat in the 1980s.

The series features interviews with John Waters, Debbie Harry, Julian Schnabel, Fab Five Freddy, Jerry Hall and other stars who knew Warhol.

"This breathtakingly expansive, six-part portrait of a legend chronicles the remarkable life of Andy Warhol from the intimate vantage point offered by the artist's own posthumously published diaries," an official description reads.

Warhol, an artist known for the paintings Campbell's Soup Cans and Marilyn Diptych and the films Empire and Chelsea Girls, died at age 58 in February 1987 following a gallbladder surgery.

The Andy Warhol Diaries premieres March 9 on Netflix.