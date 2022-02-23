ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'The Andy Warhol Diaries' trailer explores untold stories of artist's life

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8kxg_0eMrpAVR00

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Andy Warhol Diaries.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the six-part docuseries Wednesday.

The Andy Warhol Diaries is directed by Andrew Rossi and executive produced by Ryan Murphy. The series is based on Warhol's memoirs, published in 1989, and uses A.I. technology to recreate the artist's voice as a narrator.

The new show explores the untold stories of Warhol's life, from his childhood in Pittsburgh, to his success as an artist in the 1960s, and his relationship with Jean-Michel Basquiat in the 1980s.

The series features interviews with John Waters, Debbie Harry, Julian Schnabel, Fab Five Freddy, Jerry Hall and other stars who knew Warhol.

"This breathtakingly expansive, six-part portrait of a legend chronicles the remarkable life of Andy Warhol from the intimate vantage point offered by the artist's own posthumously published diaries," an official description reads.

Warhol, an artist known for the paintings Campbell's Soup Cans and Marilyn Diptych and the films Empire and Chelsea Girls, died at age 58 in February 1987 following a gallbladder surgery.

The Andy Warhol Diaries premieres March 9 on Netflix.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Andy Warhol Reads From His Own Diaries — With Some AI Assistance — in New Doc Trailer

A new documentary, The Andy Warhol Diaries, will reexamine the life of the 20th century’s most famous artist through the lens of his own letters. Filmmaker Andrew Rossi used AI software to recreate Warhol’s voice to read entries from the artist’s posthumously published 1989 memoir, also titled The Andy Warhol Diaries. Rob Lowe, Julian Schnabel, John Waters, Fab Five Freddy, and the book’s editor, Pat Hackett, all provide commentary throughout the picture, which will arrive on Netflix March 9.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Debbie Harry
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Person
Jerry Hall
Person
John Waters
Person
Julian Schnabel
iheart.com

A New Andy Warhol Docuseries is Coming to Netflix

One of our most famous Burghers, Andy Warhol, is getting his own docuseries on Netflix. Produced by Ryan Murphy, the show will take a look at Andy's life and feature some of his personal diary entries which he would often read over the phone to journalists and friends. With the help of AI technology, they were able to recreate Andy's voice so we can hear his actual diary narration. Pretty cool!
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Echoes Kanye West Sentiments Over NFTs: 'I Actually Hate This Fake Ass Shit'

The non-fungible token (NFT) business is booming — but don’t expect Ice Cube to hop on the bandwagon anytime soon. On Wednesday (February 2), someone tweeted a meme of The Notorious B.I.G., Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Eminem looking like Renaissance paintings and wrote, “found this dope pic on my old phone and my first thought was ‘I wish this was a NFT collection. 10/10 would mint.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy To Kanye West: 'Skete Got Yo Bitch, N-gga - What You Gon' Do?'

Soulja Boy isn’t a big fan of Kanye West, and let it be known he has a problem with the Chicago rap legend taking off his verse on DONDA‘s “Remote Control” last year. The two made up but now the Atlanta rapper is speaking his mind on Kanye’s latest situation with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, and it’s not the most supportive message.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Fans React to Zendaya's Wax Figure, Saying It Looks Like Kylie Jenner

Arguably one of the most beautiful women in the world, Zendaya’s natural good looks are hard to replicate and some are saying Madame Tussauds London has missed the mark. The well-known wax museum unveiled its latest figure of the Euphoria actor, modeled after her 2016 red carpet appearance at the Humane Society of the United States’ “To The Rescue Gala,” where she wore a bright fuchsia suit.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Girls#The Andy Warhol Diaries#A I#Campbell
Power 102.9 NoCo

Beauty Company Executive Fired for Posting Sesame Street Meme Mentioning Chingy, the N-Word and COVID-19 – Report

A beauty executive has reportedly been fired for posting a very random meme that mentioned Chingy and now the rapper is trending at No. 1 in the United State on Twitter. Today (Feb. 28), news broke of John Demsey—now-former senior executive of the beauty company Estée Lauder—being fired from his position for posting a Sesame Street meme on his personal Instagram page that mentioned the Chingy, N-word and COVID-19. CNN reports that Estée Lauder has released a statement confirming Demsey's termination, saying it was a "result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of the Estée Lauder Companies."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Tom Hardy Spat at Armie Hammer During Mad Max: Fury Road Audition: 'There Was This Intensity'

Tom Hardy's casting journey for the title role in Mad Max: Fury Road was just as intense as the movie ended up being. A new book about the making of the iconic 2015 film by New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan, titled Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, reveals Hardy and Armie Hammer were both vying for the role of Max, which was previously portrayed by Mel Gibson.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
296K+
Followers
51K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy