I am in Miami Beach, where it is 78 degrees at the time of this writing, and the beach is 163 steps from my desk. I am here under the guise of “editorial research.”. Miami, it seems, is quite hot right now, and I do not only mean in the literal. Real estate prices have hockey-sticked since the onset of the pandemic, with the worlds of tech and finance taking up quarters alongside more traditional local pursuits like “hiding beers from the lifeguard” and “cycling down the boardwalk with a speaker blaring from your backpack.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO