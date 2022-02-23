ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

City offices around the Ozarks close for weather

By Emilee Kuschel
 5 days ago

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson city offices have closed for the day due to inclement winter weather conditions.

At 11:30 am on February 23rd, all Branson City offices, including City Hall, will close.

City officials say they want to ensure the safety of staff and assure the public that emergency services will still be working to keep the community safe during the winter weather.

City road crews are encouraging people to drive slowly, avoid unnecessary travel, and give extra room to city trucks.

Springfield city offices have also closed due to worsening weather conditions and county leaders will meet Wednesday evening to discuss reopening Thursday.

Nixa city offices will be closed as of 1:30 pm due to weather as well.

