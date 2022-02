The New York Giants should be focusing on rebuilding their offensive line. For years, the Giants’ offensive line has been among the league’s worst. Joe Schoen is stepping in as the team’s new general manager with the intention of fixing the Giants’ offensive line. Offensive lines do not get fixed just by spending first-round picks, though. It’s what happens in the middle rounds that truly matters. The Giants have a need at right tackle, and they could potentially find their next starter at that position in the second round with Louisiana prospect Max Mitchell.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO