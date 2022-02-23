ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Deal: Take Up to $130 Off Faribault’s American-Made Wool Blankets

By Alex Lauer, @alexlauer
InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How did you celebrate 2/22/22? Over at Faribault Woolen Mill Co., they decided to take 22% off a large selection of their striped blankets to mark the non-holiday. Thankfully for those of you who missed the boat on Two-sday, the sale is going on for two days, which means you can...

www.insidehook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

Patagonia’s Unbeatable Camp Blanket Is 40% Off Right Now

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day. During a normal year, it’d be right about now that we’d begin planning our first weekend camping trip of the season. It’s warm enough to inspire the meteorological optimism needed to bust open the gear bin and swap ski jackets for sleeping bags. Of course, this time is also great for staying in and getting warm by the fire. Leave it to Patagonia to get us excited about both with a piece of gear that’s 100 percent both adventure- and stay-at-home-friendly: the Macro Puff Quilt. And, right now, it's 40 percent off.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Barefoot Dreams Throw Blankets are 40% Off at Nordstrom's Winter Sale

It's no secret that Barefoot Dreams has cornered the market on everything plush, lush and comfy -- and right now you can score the cozy brand's blankets for 40% off at Nordstrom's Winter Sale. Following the success of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, where Barefoot Dreams throws, cardigans, pillows and more...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Faribault, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Faribault, MN
Lifestyle
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Bring Me The News

Owatonna Dairy Queen will stay closed 'til spring to 're-staff' following viral video investigation

The Minnesota Dairy Queen featured in a viral video in which an employee dumps a customer's order on the sidewalk will remain closed for a while longer. Fourteen Foods, which operates the DQ Grill and Chill on 670 Bridge Street West in Owatonna, told Bring Me The News Friday it has completed its investigation into "the most recent incident that took place" there.
OWATONNA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wool Blankets#American#Faribault Woolen Mill Co#Team Usa
Y-105FM

Kwik Trip Sells Empty Rochester Store For Over $1,000,000

Thursday, July 29th, 2021 is the date the new Kwik Trip near Century High School opened its doors. The new store, at 2170 Wheelock Drive NE replaced the older Kwik Trip directly across from Century High School, which has been vacant since, waiting for a buyer. Well, that buyer has arrived.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
marthastewart.com

Take Up to $100 Off Vacuums and Mops During Bed, Bath & Beyond's Presidents' Day Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Of all of the areas in your home, your floors gather the most dirt and debris. Cleaning them on a regular basis can help preserve their quality and keep them looking their best. During Bed, Bath & Beyond's Presidents' Day Sale, you can bring home the vacuums and mops you need to clean and protect your floors at a lower cost. The Shark AI Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum in Black ($549.99, originally $649.99, bedbathbeyond.com) cleans the entire home of dust and allergens with the its smart-suction technology that allows for a precise clean. Keep your floors free of spills and stains with the Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop System ($99.99, originally $139.99, bedbathbeyond.com) that allows you to control the amount of steam that comes out of the mop. Plus, it kills up to 99.9 percent of household bacteria. Here, shop vacuums and mops for every type of flooring, including hardwood floors, carpets, and more.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Alo Yoga: Get Up To 40% Off Leggings, Sports Bras & More

Winter is on its way out and that means it's time for new workout gear to get our bodies beach-ready for spring break! If you're in the market for a legging refresh, you can find celeb-loved Alo Yoga pieces at major markdowns with Amazon Deals. The athleisure brand is a go-to for high-quality, on-trend pieces and it's a favorite among celebs. Whether you're shopping for the perfect workout gear or you want a few of these stunning loungewear pieces, Amazon Deals has irresistible prices.
YOGA
InsideHook

The Best Deals From EyeBuyDirect’s Sitewide Sale

If you’re in the market for a new pair of specs for a reasonable price, look no further than EyeBuyDirect. The Austin-based online retailer for specializes in affordable but high-quality eyewear. Seriously, you can get frames for like $6 at this place. And right now you can save even...
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Backcountry’s Season Send-Off Sale Is Here – Take Up to 50 Percent Off

Score a deal on winter essentials in this epic Backcountry sale. Whether you need a new ski jacket or winter basics, this is a huge opportunity to stock up. Don't know where to start? Check out this Backcountry Cottonwoods GORE-TEX Jacket perfect for skiing or riding in cold and wet conditions. If you are in need of a warm layer or just an everyday essential look no further than the Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4 Zip Fleece Jacket. Upgrade to performance denim with these prAna Bridger Jeans. With new styles just added, this sale runs until the end of the month. Click through below to outfit yourself head to toe.
SHOPPING
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy