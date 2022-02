BRIDGE Housing Corporation was born of an act of generosity. In 1983, an anonymous donation to the San Francisco Foundation enabled the philanthropic organization to create BRIDGE in an effort to address the city’s ever-present housing shortage. Since then, the nonprofit has helped build new foundations for families and communities from San Diego to Seattle, with 18,000 homes in more than 100 properties – almost all of them permanently affordable. BRIDGE is also the long-term manager of over 12,000 affordable units.

