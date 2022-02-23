A "FRESH" Change of Pace

DEEPHAVEN, MINN. (WCCO) — Tuesday marks the start of meteorological spring. So when will it actually start to feel like winter is over? Kurt Wolff and Beth Allen spent Sunday cross-country skiing across Lake Minnetonka. “This winter has been tough,” said Kurt Wolff, a Deephaven resident. The taste of sun and milder temperatures has them yearning for Spring. “I am ready [laughs], I am totally ready,” Wolff said. You have probably heard the phrase “In like a lion, out like a lamb.” And when you look at meteorological data for March temperatures in Minnesota, is there something to that? (credit: CBS) “Coincidentally this March, at least the...

MINNETONKA, MN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO