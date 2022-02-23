Blue Sky Resort under new ownership

Merrick and and Colleen Maris, pictured with their four children, bought the Blue Sky Resort in Hume Township back in December. They plan on having some of its cabins open year-round and listed on Airbnb. (Blue Sky Resort/Courtesy Photo)

The Blue Sky Resort in Hume Township is under new ownership, who look to bring the resort’s cabins up to date when it reopens later this year.

Merrick and Colleen Maris are the new owners as of Dec. 17, 2021. They hail from the Romeo area, have been married for 21 years, and have four children together. Merrick owns his own Farm Bureau Insurance Agency in Romeo while Colleen is mostly a stay-at-home mom.

Merrick said they have been coming up to the Port Austin-Caseville area for the past 15 years, with Colleen’s father owning a place in Port Austin. They would either rent homes in the area for the summer or stay at hotels.

“We had seen it over the years traveling in the area and saw it was for sale,” Merrick said about Blue Sky Resort, which consists of seven cabins in Hume Township between McGraw and Oak Beach County Parks. “We did our due diligence and ended up purchasing it.”

The seven cabins feature five that are one-bedroom that can sleep up to four people, one two-bedroom cabin that can sleep up to six people, and one three-bedroom cabin that can sleep up to nine people.

“We wanted to get an Airbnb and we thought this was perfect,” Merrick said. “We wanted something to use as a family and rent it out. This checked both boxes.”

The Maris’ have hired local contractors to help with renovations, which is a five-month long project. The work includes remodeling the bathrooms, updating all the kitchens with new fixtures and countertops, redoing most of the flooring, and all new furniture. Some cosmetic landscaping changes will also take place on outdoor property.

Once all the renovation work is completed, the Maris’ plan on having the cabins available for rent through Airbnb, Vrbo, and HomeAway. They plan to be open for the season starting May 1 and plan on being open year-round, with at least three cabins open during the winter.

“We do weekly rentals or longer during peak season,” Merrick said. “We do plan to keep open a few cabins during the winter as well to be rented.”

The completed cabins will have a full kitchen with utensils and appliances, their own bathroom, free Wi-Fi, a Smart TV, a private fire pit, a charcoal grill, a picnic table, patio chairs, and designated parking for each unit.

The listed weekly rental rates vary for each cabin, with one of the one-bedroom cabins going for $1,000 a week to the three-bedroom cabin going for $1,795 a week.

Renters are encouraged to bring beach towels, extra paper towels and toilet paper, coffee, ice, bottled water, beach chairs and sand toys. Pets are not allowed.

The Maris’ can be contacted either through Blue Sky Resort’s Facebook page or by email at blueskyresortpa@gmail.com .