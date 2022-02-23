ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watching Winter Live – February 23rd, 2022

By Chip Brewster
WATCHING WINTER LIVE — A mix of rain, snow and ice is headed through the Midwest and into the Northeast in the near-term. The current long-range outlooks show the Northwest stuck in a precipitation producing pattern, and a chance for multiple clipper systems to bring fast snowfall from the Northern Plains to New England.

Skilling: Snow likely Thursday, afternoon commute could be messy

WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and KOIN 6 Portland meteorologist Joseph Dames discussed how a punch of warm air into the arctic has having an effect on the lower 48, the below average snow cover across the U.S., an updated prediction for the La Niña pattern to persist into spring and what that means for our weather systems, and where the western mountain snowpack is compared to what’s needed to break the drought in many areas.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

If you missed the livestream but still have a question / comment about meteorology, big picture forecasting or climatology, send it in wit the form below and we’ll try to include it in the next show!

Submit a form.

