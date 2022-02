Netflix's Inventing Anna tells a version of the Anna Delvey/Anna Sorokin Soho Grifter story in the form of a limited series. And while the show makes some choices narratively and tonally that are a little bit...off, one thing it generally does very well is cast good actors in good roles. Ozark star Julia Garner doesn't normally look like Sorokin, but she really transforms into the fake heiress for the series—once you get used to that accent, it's all smooth sailing. Arian Moayed, best known as Stewy from HBO's Succession, is similarly charismatic and great as Todd Spodek, Anna's lawyer, even if he doesn't entirely look like the real guy.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO