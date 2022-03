We have to be completely honest with you: we're still not entirely sure what an NFT even is. That being said, we're here to report that a new vending machine that lets New Yorkers buy NFTs with a credit card has just set up shop at 29 John Street, in the Financial District, and it seems to be the very first of its kind in the city.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO