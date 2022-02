The embargo for reviews of Horizon Forbidden West from developer Guerrilla Games and PlayStation has finally lifted, and that means the first significant impressions of what the highly anticipated upcoming video game is actually like are out now. Given that the video game is set to release on February 18th for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, there is not much time left to decide whether you want to pick it up for launch, but the various reviews might help -- which is why we have rounded up a goodly portion of them.

