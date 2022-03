Four local ski teams secured state titles in Divisions 1 and 2 on Monday, including three teams repeating as champions and one team ending a 32-year run without a title. In Division 2, the Cadillac girls ski team won its first state title since 1990, which was also the last time a team won a state title in school history. Onalee Wallis finished in fourth place in the slalom, with Avery Meyer right behind her in fifth. Meyer finished 10th in the giant slalom, with Wallis finishing in 11th.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO