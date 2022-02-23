ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Penn Yan Diner under new ownership with updated menu options

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kj5eE_0eMrkOc800

The Penn Yan Diner, believed to be the oldest diner in Yates County, is welcoming two young couples as its new owners.

The nearly 100-year-old diner is now owned by Cameron Mills, Alicia Avellaneda, Anna Sweet, and Nate Salpeter, according to The Chronicle Express. Mills, Avellaneda, and Sweet all grew up in Penn Yan. Florida native Salpeter reportedly fell in love with Penn Yan after exploring the area with his wife, Sweet.

The group purchased the diner from former owners Sean and Carrie Ahearn, who had owned it since 2012.

Mills says the new partners will maintain the classic charm and atmosphere of The Penn Yan Diner while updating the menu to include some modern options.

You can view the menu here and visit The Penn Yan Diner at 131 E. Elm Street in Penn Yan.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Artist Reception coming to historic Three Bears in Ovid

Continuing its tradition of bringing established as well as newly emerging artists to Seneca County, the Friends of Three Bears has announced that its 2022 program will kick off with highlighting the work of Gracie Ferguson during the month of March. Ms. Ferguson will be honored at a “Meet and...
OVID, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Body Kneads Wellness Spa in Phelps delivers unique experience

Growing, expanding, and making bodies healthier in the heart of Phelps. Body Kneads is a wellness spa on Main Street. It features a variety of services ranging from massage therapy, waxing, facials, ion cleansing, sauna sessions, and chiropractic adjustments. There are also a number of local products for sale. It is located at 116 Main Street, Phelps since April of 2021.
PHELPS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cameron Mills, NY
City
Penn Yan, NY
City
Florida, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
County
Yates County, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Hunt for new Geneva city manager moves ahead, 15 applications received

The hunt for a new Geneva city manager is moving ahead, with 15 candidates from multiple states having applied for the position. Applications were due on February 18. Candidates are reportedly from New York, Oregon, California, Tennessee, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. The City council as well as heads of departments are currently reviewing applications.
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy