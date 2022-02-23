Penn Yan Diner under new ownership with updated menu options

The Penn Yan Diner, believed to be the oldest diner in Yates County, is welcoming two young couples as its new owners.

The nearly 100-year-old diner is now owned by Cameron Mills, Alicia Avellaneda, Anna Sweet, and Nate Salpeter, according to The Chronicle Express. Mills, Avellaneda, and Sweet all grew up in Penn Yan. Florida native Salpeter reportedly fell in love with Penn Yan after exploring the area with his wife, Sweet.

The group purchased the diner from former owners Sean and Carrie Ahearn, who had owned it since 2012.

Mills says the new partners will maintain the classic charm and atmosphere of The Penn Yan Diner while updating the menu to include some modern options.

You can view the menu here and visit The Penn Yan Diner at 131 E. Elm Street in Penn Yan.

