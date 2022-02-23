ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Selective Feminism: Go Dutch or go home

By Riya Venkateshwaran
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe definition of feminism has always been widely debated, but the most common argument designed to reach the ears of critics is that feminism is about equality, not supremacy. Finance and family are two of the biggest playing fields that feminism seeks to level. While many of the issues occur in...

The Guardian

I’ll fight to overturn US ban on my ‘Queer Bible’, says British author

A British writer, presenter and former model says he is shocked to find himself at the centre of an unprecedented wave of book banning in the US. A Mississippi mayor has told the Madison County Library to remove LGBTQ+ books from its shelves or lose funding. One of the books singled out as an example was The Queer Bible, a collection of LGBTQ+ history essays edited by Jack Guinness. Ridgeland’s Republican mayor, Gene McGee, has refused to release funds to the library until “homosexual materials” are withdrawn.
RELIGION
FodorsTravel

How This Ancient African Religion Keeps Diaspora Foodways Traditions Alive

In the Ifá religion, food acts as spiritual medicine, an offering to deities, and a conduit for community bonding. “Aboru aboye abosise,” I greet the two Babalawos waddling past me with a weathered container full of piping-hot jollof rice between them. “Agbo ato,” the priests grunt, passing through the doorway and placing the container on the crowded kitchen table. The red-hued rice’s peppery aroma floods my nostrils and sends a rumble through my stomach. I busy myself transporting palm oil and pounded yam between the kitchen and shrine room, ignoring the internal countdown until I can savor a large bowl of fluffy rice.
RELIGION
#Feminism#Women And Men#Romantic Interest#Dutch
Reason.com

Educators, Please Stop Teaching the Characteristics of 'White Supremacy Culture'

Earlier this week, Washington University in St. Louis held an online workshop titled, "Is Professionalism a Racist Construct?" The event attracted plenty of criticism from conservative media. Fox News made fun of its online description, which is filled with social justice jargon: "So-called professionalism is coded language, a construct that upholds institutional racist policies and excluding practices." But the presenters seemed to welcome the controversy; Cynthia Williams, assistant dean of community partnerships at the university, bragged that she was getting into "good trouble."
WASHINGTON, DC
BET

Michael Ealy Shares Thoughts On Critical Race Theory Debate: ‘White Kids Are Being Taught They Are Superior’

Critical race theory has been a political and cultural discussion that has impacted elections and caused heated debates on cable news. However, for Black parents, as noted by Michael Ealy, the debate over critical race theory impacts children, specifically Black children. The actor opened up about Black history and critical race theory in an interview with SiriusXM.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Money problems aside, Black Lives Matter continues to harm America

Thanks to stellar reporting by the Washington Examiner, we now know the main Black Lives Matter organization remains leaderless and refuses to account for more than $60 million. Yet, in many ways, the group has never had more impact. For example, its educational partner began its annual Week of Action on Monday.
EDUCATION
Refinery29

What We Lose When We Erase Queer Black History

R29Unbothered continues its look at Black culture’s tangled history of Black identity, style, and contributions to the culture with ROOTS, our annual Black History Month series. In 2022, we’re redefining Black excellence while celebrating where our past, present, and future meet. So it happened again. I was lying...
SOCIETY
Roanoke Times

Biesenbach: Why does critical race theory scare white men so deeply?

In January, a cartoon appeared on this editorial page showing a red-hatted, red-shirted white man shouting at a reporter about how Critical Race Theory should be banned in schools. In the next panel, the reporter asks him to define CRT, and the balloon above his head is completely blank. In...
ROANOKE, VA
TIME

It's Time For White People to Have Tough Conversations With Their White Friends and Relatives

I recently had dinner with a white friend. He mentioned having completed the Me and White Supremacy workbook— Layla F. Saad’s extraordinary set of exercises for people who hold white privilege and want to interrogate its role in their lives. “How was it?” I asked, sipping my wine. “Exhausting,” he proclaimed. And it is exhausting, the slow, painstaking, write-it-down process of examining how racial hierarchy shows up in one’s conscious and unconscious beliefs, in one’s desires, fears, friendships, and communities. The upshot was that he was doing “the work.” I was happy and, being a person of color, relieved. I also immediately wondered whether he’d insisted that the white members of his social circle—friends, spouse, parents, siblings—do the work, too. But I didn’t ask. I was afraid to learn that he hadn’t.
SOCIETY
TIME

How World War II's ‘Dear John’ Letters Changed American Society

As a synonym for a break-up note sent by a woman to a man in uniform, the Dear John letter made its debut in a major national newspaper in October 1943. Milton Bracker, a seasoned correspondent stationed in North Africa , wired a story back for publication in the New York Times magazine . “Separation,” Bracker observed, was the “one most dominant war factor in the lives of most people these days.” Regrettably, however, absence wasn’t making all hearts grow fonder. Wherever “dour dogfaces”—soldiers from “Maine, Carolina, Utah and Texas”—found themselves on the frontlines, “Dear John clubs” were springing up.
POLITICS
BET

OPINION: Using Critical Race Theory As An Excuse Not To Teach Black History, A Nefarious Tactic

In the past two years, discussions have cropped up around the ideological concept known as Critical Race Theory. Right-wing politicians and conservative figures have gone red in the face, swearing it is not the impact of systematic racism that threatens the stability of our democracy, but instead Critical Race Theory being taught in elementary schools that is the source of racial and cultural conflict.
SOCIETY
New York Post

UK teachers warned not to push Black Lives Matter or other ‘partisan’ groups

British teachers have been barred from promoting Black Lives Matter as part of a crackdown on biased “partisan politics” in the classroom. The activist group was singled out in official government guidance Thursday on “schools’ legal duties on political impartiality.”. “Where schools wish to teach about...
SOCIETY
HuffingtonPost

Cancel Black History Month

Black History Month is already off to a great start. Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announced his plan to retire last month, giving President Joe Biden an opportunity to fulfill a campaign promise by nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Naturally, the GOP is “offended” that the president has...
POLITICS
NPR

A damaging love affair with the U.S. ends in heartbreak in 'Black American Refugee'

In her engaging memoir, Black American Refugee: Escaping the Narcissism of the American Dream, Tiffanie Drayton tells the story of coming to the United States as an immigrant child. Driven to succeed in her new homeland, the author ultimately discovers that no level of accomplishment would enable her to shake the burden of Blackness in this nation.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

