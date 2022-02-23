ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson finds humor and heart in the classroom

By Fresh Air
wunc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the new sitcom Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson stars as a rookie second grade teacher in an under-resourced, majority Black public elementary school in Philadelphia. Brunson, who is also the show's creator and showrunner, says she conceived of the mockumentary with her mother in mind. The fictional Abbott Elementary is exactly...

www.wunc.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
tvinsider.com

Ask Matt: ‘Abbott Elementary’s Unprincipled Principal

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
TV SERIES
WLOS.com

Students in one classroom at Isaac Dickson Elementary feel the beat

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is movement and music in one Isaac Dickson Elementary School classroom. Students in Jennifer Sheak Fowler's classroom have been enjoying beautiful sounds from West Africa. They're also learning about the type of dancing that is celebrated there. "The idea of using these full body...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Parade

Abbott Elementary Isn’t a Reality Show, But It’s the Perfect Sitcom for Today’s Reality—Get the Scoop on Season 1!

It feels like there hasn’t been a new sitcom to be excited about for a long time. That is, until the Season 1 premiere of Abbott Elementary showed up on ABC in late 2021. The series about the faculty at an inner-city Philadelphia grammar school trends every week on Twitter, has a 100% Fresh Critic Rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is the first-ever ABC comedy on ABC quadruple its premiere episode’s ratings since its initial airing, thanks to fans finding it largely on digital platforms. So people really like it. Why?
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Will Janine and Gregory End Up Together on "Abbott Elementary"? Here Are the Chances

ABC's new mockumentary "Abbott Elementary" follows a group of passionate (and eccentric) teachers at the titular school as they forge friendships and help one another meet the challenges of working in an underfunded school district. While the breakout workplace comedy deftly highlights real issues that exist within the US public education system, there's also tons of humor and heart. For instance, there's what seems to be the beginning of a slow-burn romance between the optimistic second-grade teacher Janine (Quinta Brunson) and the new resident substitute teacher, Gregory (Tyler James Williams). It's one plot line fans have been following with bated breath since the beginning, and every time a spark of their undeniable chemistry flies on screen, we can't help but wonder if these two will finally give in to their feelings! So, will Janine and Gregory ever get together officially?
BROOKLYN, NY
The Ringer

How ‘Abbott Elementary’ Revived the Network Sitcom

The sitcom won’t die. For more than 75 years, the genre has been a fallout bunker in culture’s nuclear wasteland, because if there’s anything universal in this world, it’s situational high jinks. Despite this resilience, TV critics and executives have obsessed over the demise of sitcoms for years. In 1999, Entertainment Weekly proclaimed “The Death of the Sitcom” was upon us. Fifteen years later, Grantland writer (and Ringer contributor) Andy Greenwald gave a similar eulogy; he was followed a few years later by Vulture. Most recently Time “pour[ed] one out” for the form. These types of proclamations happen so regularly they might as well be a rite of passage. Typically, the impending doom is inspired by falling ratings, a season of quickly canceled shows, or fear that there will never be another zeitgeisty phenomenon like Friends or The Office until there is one, because TV is pop culture’s greatest reincarnation cycle.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
POPSUGAR

Tyler James Williams Always Knew "Abbott Elementary" Would Be a Success

Tyler James Williams has come a long way from playing the titular character on "Everybody Hates Chris." The 29-year-old actor took a break from sitcoms for years, starring in dramas like "The Walking Dead" and "Dear White People" — but his good friend, Quinta Brunson, pitched him a workplace mockumentary series he just couldn't say no to.
TV & VIDEOS
KXLY

Worth Watching: Dance Fever on ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Roots’ Goes Broadway

Take a step class with Abbott Elementary. This Is Us returns from Olympics exile with Beth nervously preparing students for a dance recital. PBS’ Finding Your Roots explores the family trees of Broadway stars Nathan Lane and Leslie Odom, Jr. CBS is back in post-Olympics business with a full night of new episodes from the FBI franchise. Battle lines are drawn on New Amsterdam in an episode directed by series star Ryan Eggold.
THEATER & DANCE
Thrillist

'Abbott Elementary' Will Be Your New Favorite Comfort Show

The U.S. version of The Office was certainly not the first television show to feature characters breaking the fourth wall and glancing at the camera, but it's probably the most ubiquitous. Reaction shots of Jim and Stanley and Pam have been immortalized in GIFs that still populate feeds, and few shows have featured moments that could possibly supplant that series in this particular version of meme-ability. Parks and Recreation, possibly. Occasionally, Modern Family. But there's a new kid on the block that is scratching that very itch: ABC's wonderful new sitcom Abbott Elementary, which started airing in early December on Tuesday nights. (For cord cutters, it also streams on Hulu.)
TV SERIES
WABE

Filmed in Atlanta, 'Single Drunk Female' stars and creator find humor in recovery

Freeform’s new TV series, “Single Drunk Female,” finds humor in the unlikely territory of addiction recovery. The show, filmed in Atlanta, stars Sophia Black-D’Elia as Samantha Fink. Samantha is a writer in her late twenties who moves back home with her overbearing mother to sober up and avoid jail time after a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown. Samantha’s mom, Carol, is played by Ally Sheedy, and the show was written and produced by Simone Finch. All three women joined “City Lights” senior producer Kim Drobes via Zoom to talk about the new show that’s been called “witty and relatable” and “achingly funny.”
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Classroom#Abbott Elementary#Buzzfeedvideo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Miami

Hollywood Family Mourning Loss Of Two Children & Father

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce. Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did. “They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said. Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play. “Very active, very playful. He liked to run around.  He thought he was some sort of super hero.  He was my super hero,” she said. Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy