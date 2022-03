Click here to read the full article. Chinese video streamer iQiyi cut its losses in 2021 to RMB6.2 billion ($968 million), compared to RMB7.0 billion in 2020 and said that recent cost cutting measures were quickly bearing fruit. But its latest regulatory filing also revealed that subscriber numbers continue to fall on both a quarterly and annual basis. The NASDAQ-listed company said that gross revenues for the 12-months to December 2021 were RMB30.6 billion ($4.8 billion), representing a 3% increase on 2020. Operating losses were RMB4.5 billion ($703 million) and the operating loss margin was 15%, which it said showed improvement...

