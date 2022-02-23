ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Man found guilty of murder in May 2020 fatal shooting

By Jeff Reinitz
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERLOO — Stephen Phillips said he shot his friend, Terrell Flowers, in self-defense. Jurors didn’t believe him, finding him guilty of first-degree murder after deliberating Tuesday afternoon and announcing the decision Wednesday morning. Phillips remained calm and showed no reaction behind a pandemic protection face mask when...

