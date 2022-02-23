Recharge and Take Control of Your Life With the Help of Molliteum

Counting calories, summing steps, measuring your mood, proportioning your purchases, sizing your sleep span and enumerating the extent of your exercise — the quantified-self movement is becoming easier as our smartwatches, computers and other logging tools take some of the work off our hands. There’s a challenge, though: If you’re an obsessive tracker, you are running half a dozen apps that don’t talk to each other, and spotting patterns in the data can be hard. Does your period affect how sore you are after running? Does your mood affect how much you eat? Is there a correlation between how much coffee you drink or how much you walk and the quality of your sleep? Metriport can track it and lift the veil on patterns that hitherto were opaque.

