Duelo announces headline date at Sames Auto Arena

Duelo (band) (COURTESY PHOTO)

One of Laredo's favorite Norteno groups, Duelo, have announced they will be returning to the Sames Auto Arena later this May.

The group will return to the Laredo as a part of the DUELO Mas Intimo Tour on May 20th.

Formed in Roma, Texas, Duelo has quickly gained prominence as on of the top norteno music acts today. Their unique sound, owed to their romantic style, which has sometimes been described as 'untamed', has attracted many fans, including many in the Gateway City today.

“We are excited to work with Latino Live and bring one of Laredo’s favorite bands," Juan C. Mendiola, general manager of Sames Auto Arena said. “We are looking forward to a great night of entertainment!”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $39 to $114 dollars, including facility fees. Tickets will be available in-person at the Sames Auto Arena box office and through Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, call (956) 791-9192, follow the Sames Auto Arena on social media or visit samesautoarena.com.