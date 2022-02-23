ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ozark’ Final Episodes Get Premiere Date, Ominous Trailer

By Ethan Shanfeld
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final seven episodes of “Ozark” will premiere on April 29 on Netflix. The official logline of Season 4, Part 2 reads: “Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins...

www.sfgate.com

Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: Five Bold Predictions for the Series’ Final Episodes

The end of “Ozark” will be here before you know it, folks. After four seasons, the show will conclude in the fall of 2022 with Season 4: Part 2. Just seven episodes in total remain. With so much up in the air as the show inches towards the finish line. So, you might find it interesting to hear these five bold predictions for the series’ final episodes.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Ozark's Julia Garner teases intense final episodes

Ozark star Julia Garner has promised fans an intense finale to the Netflix drama. The show – which is ending after the second half of its fourth season airs later this year – focuses on Martin 'Marty' Byrde (Jason Bateman), a financial advisor who launders money for a Mexican cartel.
TV SERIES
SFGate

List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The list of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday night in Santa Monica, California. Female actor: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. Male Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”. Male supporting actor, film: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”. Female supporting...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Bruno Bichir
Person
Laura Linney
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Joseph Sikora
Person
Charlie Tahan
Person
Ali Stroker
Person
Adam Rothenberg
Person
Lisa Emery
Person
Alfonso Herrera
Person
Felix Solis
#Ozarks#Episodes#Variety Netflix#Season 4 Part 1
SFGate

iheart.com

Ozark Finale release date announced!

Netflix announced the release date for the second part of Ozark's Season 4 today. The seven remaining episodes of the show will come to the streaming platform this April, and we will finally know how it all works out. The final seven episodes of Ozark hit Netflix on April 29. I'm thinking there will be a lot of blood!! Check out the new teaser below.
TV SERIES
Boston Globe

Final seven episodes of ‘Ozark’ arrive on April 29

This item contains spoilers from the first seven episodes of the fourth season. When is “Ozark” returning for the final seven episodes of the final, fourth season? I’ve heard that question a lot since the first group of seven episodes were released on Jan. 21. Now there’s...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2 Gets a Release Date (& the Trailer Will Send Chills Up Your Spine)

Buckle up, Ozark fans, because the end is coming even sooner than you think. After leaving fans hanging with a major cliffhanger in part one of the show's final season, Netflix announced that part two of season four will be released on April 29. The official logline reads, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks, but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood."
TV SERIES

