‘Ozark’ Final Episodes Get Premiere Date, Ominous Trailer

BBC One has announced the premiere date for the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders in a creative way: they posted it on a 42-foot-high mural. A gangster family epic set in 1919 Birmingham, the series centers on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy). It's Shelby who looms over Digbeth's Old Crown in an image share to the broadcaster's social media accounts. The first trailer for the final season dropped last month, but at the time, there was no sign of exactly when the series would return to the airwaves. Now, with Murphy set to head into production on Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, fans know to expect the return on February 27 at 9 p.m. in the U.K.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO