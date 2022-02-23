ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine declares state of emergency, tells citizens to leave Russia

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAJrb_0eMrhw9H00
© Associated Press/Evgeniy Maloletka

Ukraine on Wednesday declared a 30-day state of emergency and urged Ukrainian citizens in Russia to leave the country immediately as Kyiv takes steps to prepare for a potential further invasion by Russia.

All men eligible to fight were ordered to participate in compulsory military service by Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The development is another indicator that the door to diplomacy is closing and that Ukraine is now readying itself for possible armed conflict.

"Predicting what might be the next step of Russia, the separatists or the personal decisions of the Russian president — I cannot say," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to Reuters.

The declaration comes as new satellite imagery taken on Tuesday by Maxar Technologies indicated a new deployment of military vehicles and troop tents and shelters in southern Belarus less than 30 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Officials have estimated that up to 190,000 Russian troops had been amassed near the Ukrainian border. Russian officials claimed last week that they had started pulling back some of their troops, but NATO and U.S. officials said that they believed Russia had only appeared to do the opposite.

The New York Times noted that the new deployment is most likely coming from Russia.

The declaration of a state of emergency also comes as Russia recognized two breakaway regions of Ukraine on Monday as independent and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced troops would be entering the two separatist areas.

President Biden said in remarks on Tuesday that he believed it was "the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine."

"He’s setting up a rationale to take more territory by force, in my view. And if we listen to his speech last night ... he’s setting up a rationale to go much further," Biden said in remarks on Tuesday from the East Room. "This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, as he indicated and asked permission to be able to do from his Duma."

Comments / 169

Timothy Shaw
5d ago

why is everybody panicking? Don't they know Biden has everything under control? he's going to bring them together and make well um well... you know the thing.

Reply(18)
44
Bill Bittner
5d ago

if they need more soldiers to fight we can send several hundred thousand illegals from the US.

Reply(48)
115
Donald A. Daley
5d ago

What it is the new world order that is the United Nations and NATO want it war. Thay are more puppets for the Soros's. that want to destroy the world

Reply(5)
12
Related
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Military Service#State Of Emergency#Ukrainian#Reuters#Russian#Maxar Technologies#Nato#The New York Times#Dum
Reuters

France says Putin needs to understand NATO has nuclear weapons

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, when making threats about using nuclear weapons, needs to understand that NATO, too, is a nuclear alliance. Asked whether Putin’s threat of “such consequences that you have never encountered in your history” was...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
Telegraph

Live Russia-Ukraine latest news: Invasion will happen in 'next 24 hours', warns Australian PM Scott Morrison

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “likely to occur within the next 24 hours”, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned. "The invasion of Ukraine has effectively already begun. They’re acting like thugs and bullies. Australians always stand up to bullies and we will be standing up to Russia," he told reporters in Sydney, adding Australia is also preparing to add to sanctions against the Kremlin.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Putin declares war on Ukraine – invasion underway

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in a television address early Thursday morning from the Kremlin that Russia has decided to launch a “special military action” to demilitarize Ukraine. The announcement is expected to be a declaration of war against Ukraine. Shortly after Putin’s speech, reports from the ground...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

490K+
Followers
59K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy