The LG Module Spinner 1.3 is a modular gaming speaker that brings spatial audio to your household entertainment systems. Spatial audio is literally a game-changer. When used for gaming, spatial audio makes everything feel a whole lot more realistic. Quest missions that take you down long, dark corridors become that much more ominous when every little sound is intensified and coming at you from every corner.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO