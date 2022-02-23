ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Ask the Hammer: When Should I File My Taxes?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
 4 days ago
It's tax filing season, and I'm not sure whether I should file now or later.

That was the question posed by a Retirement Daily reader to Jeffrey Levine — director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners — in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

