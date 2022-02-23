ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Arrest made in deadly Gus Young shooting from late Nov. 2021

By Josh Auzenne
WAFB
WAFB
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said an arrest was made on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in connection with a man found shot to death in the driver’s...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 4

 

WAFB

Denham Springs homeowner shoots armed intruder, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs homeowner shot an armed suspect who entered his home Monday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. A man told the sheriff’s office to defend himself when he saw an intruder in his house with a gun, officials say. It turns out the two men knew each other, they said.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

LPSO takes burglary suspect into custody Sunday

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of burglary who fled into a wooded area was taken into custody by deputies Sunday, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, along with their law enforcement partners, searched for Justin Dewally, 40, in the Juban/ Florida Blvd. area, according to...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

GRAPHIC VIDEO: 1 injured in gas station shooting in New Orleans; ‘person of interest’ sought

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 has obtained shocking video of a shooting incident recorded last Thursday (Feb. 24) at a Bullard Avenue gas station. New Orleans police on Monday asked the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in connection to the shooting, which left one man injured. Police are seeking to interview 24-year-old Devin Bateman, but stopped short of labeling him a suspect in the event.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Baker man behind bars for deadly hit and run crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have arrested a man for allegedly hitting a pedestrian pushing a car and then fleeing the crash’s scene, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to BRPD, homicide investigators arrested Tevin Myles, 31, of Baker, on Saturday, Feb. 26 on charges of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man allegedly steals 100 bucks from pizza place in Zachary

Zachary, La. (WAFB) - Zachary Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on camera allegedly stealing $100 from a pizza place in Zachary while the employee was distracted, according to police. Zachary police said a man entered a local eatery on Thursday, Feb. 24, ordered a pepperoni...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

BRFD, St. George FD honor late Grosse Tete fire chief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge and St. George fire departments partnered on Monday, Feb. 28 to show respect to long-time Grosse Tete Fire Chief Michael Lee Hughes. The two fire departments displayed an American flag over a roadway to honor the late Chief Hughes.
GROSSE TETE, LA
WAFB

Triple shooting in Mid-City leaves 2 men, teen girl dead, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A triple shooting Saturday night in Mid-City has left two men and a 15-year-old girl dead, New Orleans police said. The gun violence erupted around 6:52 p.m. in the 2900 block of Conti Street, near the Lafitte Greenway, police said. Officers responding to a report of gunfire found the three victims, and the two men were pronounced dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

3 men wanted in robbery, attack in Goodwill parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said three men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery and attack in the parking lot of a Goodwill store on Feb. 16. According to EBRSO, it happened at Goodwill on Burbank Drive. Information provided by...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed by her husband, who then tried to take his own life, on Thursday, Feb. 24, according to New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald. St. Mary Street in New Roads is typically a quiet street, but on Friday, Feb. 25 neighbors are wondering what happened Thursday night between Veronica Cobb, 52, and James Cobb, 61.
NEW ROADS, LA
WAFB

One person in critical condition after shooting on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting on Scenic Highway sent one man to the hospital in critical condition Friday morning, according to emergency officials. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says authorities responded to a reported shooting in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 injured in shooting; police investigating multiple scenes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they’re investigating two different scenes, after one man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. Police confirmed they were first called out to a reported shooting in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Tractor rolled over man’s leg during Endymion parade

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was injured Saturday night (Feb. 27) when a tractor rolled over his leg during the Endymion parade. The New Orleans EMS said it happened near the intersection of Canal and North Roman streets. The man was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. No...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

South La. principal accused of stealing money from school

BALDWIN, La. (WAFB) - A south Louisiana principal was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 24, for allegedly stealing money from a high school, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said Donald Joseph Sanders III, 43, of Franklin, was arrested on a charge of theft (between $1,000 and...
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

