CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s going to be a cold weekend for the Chicago area, but we still wanted to find something fun to do outdoors. So CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist checked out the “Snowshoe with the Goat Crew” program at Reverse the Kerrs Farm in Elgin. Goat Yoga Chicago operates at the farm, and is so popular in the warmer months that they got creative in adding this winter activity to the mix. We all work out to help reduce stress and anxiety, and Goat Yoga Chicago owner Danielle Kerr said she wanted to come up with a fun outdoor activity...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO