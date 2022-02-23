ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilgrim Rest church seeks volunteers for Tuesday food pantry

By Sondra Hernandez
The Courier
The Courier
 4 days ago
Henry Caylen, left and Sherman Benoit carry boxes of food out to vehicles during a food pantry pick-up event at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Conroe. More volunteers are needed for their Tuesday food pantry drive through. (Gustavo Huerta, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

A Conroe food pantry that helps those in need is seeking more hands for their weekly operation.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church hosts a drive-through food pantry every Tuesday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. where volunteers place food in participants’ vehicle.

According to longtime member of the church, Henry Calyen, the church is seeking about four more volunteers for the weekly project.

He said the volunteers must be able to lift up to 30 pounds as they place the items in the participants’ vehicle.

On YourConroeNews.com: Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church expands its outreach

“We’re all over 60. I can’t believe we’ve been able to keep going as long as we have,” he said.

The Pilgrim Rest food pantry was inspired by and modeled after the food pantry at First Christian Church in Conroe. During the pandemic, the Pilgrim Rest pastors B.J. and Rosie Plattenburg began volunteering at the First Christian pantry on Wednesday mornings.

They knew many people from the community around the church benefited from the First Christian Church effort. They wanted to bring a pantry to the neighborhood around the church and the first Tuesday morning pantry took place in January 2021.

There have been weekly events at 509 S. Third Street ever since with support from the Montgomery County Food Bank and the Keep US Fed nonprofit.

The couple has been involved in ministry for 34 years and never imagined that they could bring the church to the community and essentially have church on Tuesday mornings as they serve the community.

On YourConroeNews.com: Pilgrim Rest Church a pillar of the community

Rosie Plattenburg said something happens every Tuesday, no matter the size of the group, to affirm their work.

And in a way, the pandemic has been a blessing for their church as they make new connections in the community.

“We knew there was need, but we didn’t know how to open the door. But God opened that door. The pandemic has been a blessing for the church and has allowed it to blossom. In serving others we found such delight and brought the church out from being confined to the four walls of the church,” said Pastor B.J. Plattenburg in a July 2021 article in The Courier.

Those interested in volunteering may reach out to Calyen at 936-524-0716 for more information.

