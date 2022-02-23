Are Green Day teasing new music? The band give us another clue

In Hip-Hop, there are a few records that every artist just has to have in their discography. First, there are the records thanking your mother, grandmother, etc. for helping you out and believing in your career at its lowest moments. Then, there are the tracks about the moment you knew that you had made it and become a great success story. “My Last” by Big Sean and “Over” by Drake are two that come to mind. The third and final tried and true record is the song about a day in the life of the artist. While Ice Cube’s “A Good Day” and “Waves” by Joey Bada$$ are two of my personal favorites, these records are typically the hardest to make. Imagine rapping for two or three minutes about everyday, benign events and making it interesting to the listener. Many artists fail this test, but some pass it with flying colors. Recently, Texas native YKG Hotboy tried his hand at it with “Another Day” and he showed out.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO