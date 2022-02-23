4 people killed in helicopter crash at Hawaii missile range

A helicopter crash at a missile range in Kauai, Hawaii, on Tuesday killed at least four people and is now under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The helicopter crashed around 10 a.m. on Tuesday near the north side of the Pacific Missile Range Facility, according to a statement from the facility. The helicopter, a Sikorsky S-61N, was contracted by the military from the Croman Corporation and was offering retrieval support for a training operation, Hawaii News Now reported.

Before the crash, the helicopter had retrieved an object from the water and was attempting to drop it on the ground, Brian Beattie, the director of operations for Croman, told the outlet.

All four people on board were civilian employees, Croman told Hawaii News Now.

Chris Turner, a local captain operating a raft tour business in Hawaii, told the Honolulu Star Advertiser he witnessed the chopper nosedive and crash straight into the runway at the airport.

“It just went down. It was full speed. It was crazy," Turner told the outlet. “Something must’ve malfunctioned for him to not know which way was up or down."

The NTSB said on Twitter Tuesday evening that it was investigating the cause of the crash.

The Pacific Missile Range Facility said in a statement that it was also investigating the incident.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) said her "heart goes out to the families of the four individuals who were killed in today’s tragic helicopter crash on Kauai."

"I plan to speak with PMRF leadership and will stay in close touch as the NTSB investigates this accident," she wrote on Twitter.

Kauai Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami (D) said in a statement obtained by the Honolulu Star Advertiser that his "thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who were lost this morning in this heartbreaking tragedy.

“I know there are no words that can express the extent of what you are going through or provide the solace that you need, but please know that our entire community is here for you," the mayor said in a statement. "We offer our partners at PMRF any resources they may need, and we offer the families involved our deepest condolences during this difficult time.”

— Updated at 2:09 p.m.