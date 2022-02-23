ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Police: K9 sniffs out 11 lbs. of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop

By Vivian Muniz
 5 days ago

BUTLER TOWNSHIP , LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they conducted a traffic stop that resulted in them seizing just over 11 lbs. of marijuana.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on February 21 around 8:30 p.m., a trooper stopped a 2021 Mazda for vehicle code violations on Interstate 80 in Butler Township. During the traffic stop, investigators say they witnessed the driver, Frederick Huballa, 30, of Santa Rosa, California, committing “criminal activity” prompting police to search his vehicle.

PSP states a K9 unit assisted in finding 11.11 lbs. of marijuana and other drugs, some unidentified, in Huballa’s vehicle. He was arrested on the scene.

