Wisconsin State

USPS gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles

By Associated Press, TMJ4 Web Staff
 4 days ago
The U.S. Postal Service says it has cleared the final regulatory hurdle to placing orders for next-generation mail vehicles.

That keeps the Postal Service on track for taking delivery of the first of the electric- and gas-powered delivery vehicles next year.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Wednesday that the completion of an evaluation required by the National Environmental Policy Act is an important milestone for postal carriers who’ve soldiered on with overworked delivery trucks that went into service from 1987 to 1994.

Environmental groups are pushing back, saying the Postal Service should commit to ensuring 100% of the vehicles are battery-powered.

This comes after Wisconsin politicians and leaders expressed their disappointment in Oshkosh Defense's decision to build USPS vehicles in South Carolina instead of here in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin workers at Oshkosh Defense also expressed their disappointment, and wore buttons to work that said, "We Can Build This."

