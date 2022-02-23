ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Pittsburg shooting incident left one dead, one critically injured

By Emily Scott
Concord News Journal
Concord News Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pittsburg, California – The shooting incident that claimed the life of one person on Tuesday night is now being investigated by...

concordnewsjournal.com

Concord News Journal

Police arrested a man for threatening driver in a road rage incident

Concord, California – Concord police said a convicted felon was arrested after a road-rage incident at a traffic light in the city. The incident occurred on Monday around 8 a.m. when the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe started arguing and threatening the truck driver in front of him for stopping at the traffic signal. The Tahoe driver then pulled out a black-semi automatic gun, swung the gun in the air and allegedly yelled to the driver, “People get shot for driving like that.”
CONCORD, CA
Concord News Journal

Two minor suspects arrested following a carjacking that prompted police chase

Pittsburg, California – Police were chasing two suspected carjackers on Friday afternoon, and both of them were arrested after they crashed following the pursuit. Police were prompted to chase them after they ran a red light at the junction of Loveridge Road and Park Boulevard. Officers said in their initial report that the suspected vehicle at one point reached speeds of 60 mph before crashing at the intersection of Park BLVD. and WinCo Food after trying to make a very tight turn.
PITTSBURG, CA
Concord News Journal

One person hospitalized due to smoke inhalation after a Pleasant Hill home fire

Pleasant Hill, California – A fire that broke out in a Pleasant Hill home on Saturday evening sent one person to a local hospital for treatment. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire in the 1000 block of Pleasant Oaks Drive near Taylor Boulevard and Grayson Road around 8 p.m., according to a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesperson.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
Concord News Journal

Concord News Journal

Concord News Journal is a daily local online news magazine with hyperlocal coverage for the city of Concord and surrounding areas.

 https://concordnewsjournal.com/

