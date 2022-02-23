Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Auto Club Speedway

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. What are you anticipating taking to the track for the first time in almost two years?. “Just really the biggest difference I feel like is the new car. The track is very similar – not much difference on that. It’s still California Speedway, but the biggest thing is the new car and how this thing drives. When it feels good and everything is right, it drives similar to the old car but there is a lot of different things on it that makes it different. The feel is going to be different, just finding all of what that is in a short 15-minute practice to get ready for qualifying is what is first and foremost here.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO