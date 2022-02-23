ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Auto Club Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
 4 days ago

The NCS heads to Auto Club Speedway for the first time since...

NBC Sports

Xfinity Series at Auto Club Speedway: Start time, TV info, weather

Richard Childress Racing looks to continue its strong start as the NASCAR Xfinity Series competes Saturday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. RCR Xfinity rookie Austin Hill won last Saturday’s season opener at Daytona International Speedway. His teammate and fellow rookie, Sheldon Creed, finished sixth. Meanwhile, former RCR...
FONTANA, CA
NBC Sports

Friday 5: Auto Club Speedway provides challenge for NASCAR drivers, teams

It was one thing for Cup teams to race without having any practice, competing with a car they knew so well. But this weekend at Auto Club Speedway could present as much of a challenge as teams have faced. They’ll run the Next Gen car at a track that has not hosted a Cup race in two years. Teams, still trying to learn the new car, get only 15 minutes of practice Saturday.
NBC Washington

NASCAR Auto Club Speedway Schedule: How to Watch on TV, Weather, Odds

NASCAR Fontana schedule: How to watch on TV, weather, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The 2022 NASCAR season got off to a wild start at the Daytona 500, and the second race of the season will only bring more mystery. After debuting the brand new Next Gen car...
FONTANA, CA
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Event Preview: Auto Club Speedway

- Allegiant - Together We Fly™: Allegiant will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Auto Club Speedway. From America's favorite small cities to world-class destinations, Allegiant makes leisure travel affordable and convenient. With low-low fares, nonstop, all-jet service and premier travel partners, Allegiant provides a complete travel experience with great value and without all the hassle.
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series updates 2022 calendar

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series revealed today an update to its 2022 calendar. The season will start on May 14-15 in Valencia, Spain due to the cancellation of the NASCAR GP Germany, while the July 9-10 Vallelunga, Italy event will become a championship event. The 2022 NASCAR GP Germany at...
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing - NCS Auto Club Quotes - Kyle Busch

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. What are you anticipating taking to the track for the first time in almost two years?. “Just really the biggest difference I feel like is the new car. The track is very similar – not much difference on that. It’s still California Speedway, but the biggest thing is the new car and how this thing drives. When it feels good and everything is right, it drives similar to the old car but there is a lot of different things on it that makes it different. The feel is going to be different, just finding all of what that is in a short 15-minute practice to get ready for qualifying is what is first and foremost here.”
Speedway Digest

Chevy Ncs at Auto Club Speedway: Team Chevy Advance

With the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season officially underway, the series heads to the west coast to take on three-consecutive race weekends: Auto Club Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. The first stop on the west coast swing is the much-anticipated return of Auto Club Speedway where NASCAR’s Premier Series will take on the 2-mile California D-shaped oval for the first time since 2020. Auto Club Speedway first hosted a NCS race in 1997, with Career Chevrolet driver Jeff Gordon capturing the inaugural victory. The Wise Power 400 will mark the 32nd NCS event held at Auto Club Speedway after the track was removed from the schedule for the 2021 season due to state COVID restrictions.
Speedway Digest

The NASCAR Foundation and Kaulig Racing Kick Off Partnership for Speediatrics Fun Day Festival Program

The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Fun Day Festival powered by Kaulig Racing kicked off the season on Friday, February 25 at Auto Club Speedway. This season, the partnership between the Foundation and Matt Kaulig’s multi-car NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series organization expands to nine race markets, bringing healthy living programming to children across the country.
Speedway Digest

OneLegacy Partners with Emerling-Gase Motorsports With A Special Mission

The decoration of NASCAR driver Joey Gase’s racecar with pink donor dots, representing a symbol of hope and support to the 107,000 people who are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ or tissue transplant. The racecar will also be decorated with images from local organ, eye and tissue donors. Gase will be participating the following day – Saturday, February 26 – in the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: NXS Post Race (Riley Herbst)

IS THAT ONE OF THE HARDER EARNED TOP-TEN FINISHES YOU’VE HAD? “Yeah, it is just frustrating because I feel like we were really fast on long runs but we just couldn’t really fire off. Once we got about 20 laps into a run I felt like we were a top-three car for sure. It is good to get top-10’s and that was our goal at the beginning of the year so we will keep stacking them.”
