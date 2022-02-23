ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama’s Brittany Davis Named SEC Player of the Week

By Timothy Bowens
Tide 100.9 FM
 5 days ago
After stepping back and missing the 2020-21 season due to pregnancy, Alabama senior guard Brittany Davis has stepped up in a big way for the Tide this season. Following two big performances this past week, the Southeastern Conference announced Davis as the SEC Player of the Week. “She’s earned...

The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
Tide 100.9 FM

SOFTBALL: Team 26 Dances Through Mardi Gras Mambo

With Alabama softball's 8-0 win over No. 18/15 Louisiana at the Mardi Gras Mambo on Sunday, Team 26 moves to 15-0 on the season including five wins over top-20 competition. Sunday morning's meeting with the Ragin' Cajuns at the Mardi Gras Mambo served as a rematch as the two teams faced each other on Thursday prior to the scheduled tournament, resulting in a 9-1 Tide win through five innings.
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama’s next peach season: Blossom or bust?

For Alabama peach farmers, this time of year is crucial in determining how the growing season will turn out. To resume adequate growth in the spring, peach trees require a certain amount of exposure to cool temperatures after the tree goes dormant. Chilling is the amount of cool weather it takes for a plant to come out of winter with normal growth in the spring.
KBTX.com

Dallas Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball standout Micah Dallas was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday. Dallas was honored for his dominant effort in Sunday’s 5-0 win against the Penn Quakers. The junior right-hander weaved an impressive 8.0-inning performance, allowing just two base runners while striking out a career-high 10 batters.
Tide 100.9 FM

Jalyn Armour-Davis Reflects on His Career at Alabama

With the 2022 NFL combine set to begin this week, Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis reflected on his career in Tuscaloosa. Armour-Davis was tabbed as a 4-star prospect by every major recruiting outlet coming out St. Paul's Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. As a freshman in 2018, he suffered a season-ending knee injury during pregame warmups in week 2. Armour-Davis would have to find another way to be remain part of the team and continue to grow his game.
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama’s Dr. Matt Rhea Opts For NFL Opportunity

According to Josh Pate of 247Sports, the dynamic duo of Dr. Matt Rhea and David Ballou is breaking up. Dr. Rhea is reportedly going to take a position with the New Orleans Saints, while Ballou is expected to stay at Alabama. Dr. Rhea and Ballou joined the Crimson Tide in...
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Offensive Lineman Organizes to Provide Shoes For Children

Alabama rising redshirt senior offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor has recently announced partnership with Samaritan's Feet for a charitable NIL deal. The veteran offensive lineman is partnering with the non-profit organization to provide 25,000 shoes for kids four to 14 years old in Alabama. Samaritan's Feet and Ekiyor are teaming up...
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Blockbuster Carson Wentz Trade

CBS Sports has a pretty massive prediction for Carson Wentz this offseason. Cody Benjamin has Wentz going to the Washington Commanders as they desperately need stability at that position. Washington has started Taylor Heinicke the last two seasons and while he got the team to the playoffs in 2020, he’s...
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Outfielder Suffers Broken Foot

Alabama junior outfielder William Hamiter suffered a broken foot according to sources close to the team. A timetable for his return is currently unknown. Hamiter was replaced in the middle of the bottom of frame number five in Saturday's game against Texas after two outs had been recorded. The first out of the inning was a fly out to Hamiter in right.
WFMZ-TV Online

Lafayette's Andrews is named the PL Women's Basketball Player of the Week

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lafayette sophomore Makayla Andrews was named the Patriot League Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The Neptune, N.J. native averaged 20.5 points per game in the Leopards 2-0 week that featured wins over Boston University and rival Lehigh. Andrews led Lafayette...
Tide 100.9 FM

UA President Stuart Bell Fires Back at City’s “Arbitrary” Service Fee

On Monday, the University of Alabama announced plans to halt alcohol sales at its athletic venues. The Tuscaloosa City Council adopted a resolution last September to include a $1 service fee to any ticket sold for events where alcohol is sold, and earlier this month unanimously amended that law to charge $2 for tickets sold for events that seat between 20,000 and 50,000 people and $3 for any event with more than 50,000 attendees.
On3.com

Rhyne Howard named SEC Player of the Week for sixth time

Rhyne Howard Day has turned into Rhyne Howard Week. Following two spectacular performances this past week for her Kentucky Women’s Basketball squad (15-11, 8-8 in SEC play), Howard has been tabbed as the SEC’s Player of the Week for the sixth total time in her career and first this season. The 6-foot-2 senior guard posted 19 points and 12 rebounds in a road win over Missouri on Thursday before exploding for a Senior Day record 32 points on Sunday against Auburn. In that same game against Auburn, she also drilled a school-record eight 3-pointers.
On3.com

Florida Gators infielder Colby Halter named Co-SEC Player of the Week

Florida Gators second baseman Colby Halter was named Co-SEC Player of the Week on Monday afternoon. The sophomore from Jacksonville was 12-22 (.545) in five games. He slugged 1.045, had an on-base percentage of .583, scored nine runs, drove in six, and hit three home runs. Halter was also honored as one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week. He homered in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday. He also set career highs in runs with four (Saturday) and hits with four.
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Crush Gamecocks On Senior Night

The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide picked up a big win against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday evening, 90-71, as the Tide celebrated Senior Night at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama’s offense could not be stopped, no matter how hard South Carolina tried, scoring an explosive 50 points in the first half alone. The Tide started hot from behind the arc, going 4-4 for 3-pointers, but finished 13-33, adding to its inconsistent woes from deep this season. The Gamecocks opened the second half with a 25-8 run but its issues in the first half were too great to make a major comeback. The Gamecocks cut the lead within six; however, thanks to a hat trick of shots by: Ellis, Bediako, and Shackelford, Alabama ran away with it on a 23-2 run down the stretch to seal the victory. The Tide finished with 48 bench points, 32 points in the paint, and 24 points off turnovers.
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

