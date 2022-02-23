Alabama’s Brittany Davis Named SEC Player of the Week

The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide picked up a big win against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday evening, 90-71, as the Tide celebrated Senior Night at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama’s offense could not be stopped, no matter how hard South Carolina tried, scoring an explosive 50 points in the first half alone. The Tide started hot from behind the arc, going 4-4 for 3-pointers, but finished 13-33, adding to its inconsistent woes from deep this season. The Gamecocks opened the second half with a 25-8 run but its issues in the first half were too great to make a major comeback. The Gamecocks cut the lead within six; however, thanks to a hat trick of shots by: Ellis, Bediako, and Shackelford, Alabama ran away with it on a 23-2 run down the stretch to seal the victory. The Tide finished with 48 bench points, 32 points in the paint, and 24 points off turnovers.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO