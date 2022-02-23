NBC renews 'The Blacklist' for 10th season

Paramount+ is still on track with its reboot of classic procedural Criminal Minds. This comes despite reports last summer, stirred by comments by series star Paget Brewster, that the project might have been dead at the streamer. Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said, “We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share on that soon but it is alive and well.” Clemens, who took on her new role at the streamer last summer, in addition to running Paramount Television Studios, said that the delay of the reboot was down to the executive shuffle at the...

TV SERIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO