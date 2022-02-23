ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

States With the Most Credit Card Debt

By Maria Wood
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nH7Vc_0eMre7C600 As the COVID-19 pandemic spread, many Americans struggled to make ends meet without a weekly paycheck after the mass layoffs in the early days of the pandemic. Although expanded unemployment benefits helped for a while, households still had to pay for goods and other expenses with less money. Many, then, turned to credit cards to make up the difference between rising living costs and less income.

Credit card balances collectively reached $856 billion as of the fourth quarter of 2021, a $52 billion increase from $804 billion in the third quarter, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports. Despite the increase, the federal reserve bank notes, credit card balances are $71 billion lower than at the end of 2019. ( Here are the states where debt is increasing the most during COVID-19 .)

Including both bank and retail plastic, credit card debt averaged $6,569 per cardholder with unpaid balances in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to 2022 Credit Card Debt Statistics from Lending Tree. And just like housing costs and gas prices, credit card debt varies by state.

To determine the states with the most credit card debt, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Lending Tree’s report. States were ranked on the average credit card debt per cardholder, using credit report data from 2021.

New Jerseyans shouldered the most credit card debt at an average of $7,872 per cardholder. But other Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states have residents with high unpaid balances, too. Connecticut came in at No. 2 with average debt per cardholder of $7,721, and average debt in No. 3 Maryland is $7,464.

Meanwhile, Kentuckians are living comparatively debt-free with an average unpaid credit card balance of $5,441 - nearly $2,500 less than New Jersey cardholders. The disparity could be attributed to the higher cost of living in the Garden State. According to a 24/7 Wall St. study, the cost of living in New Jersey is 15% higher than the average nationwide, while the cost of living in Kentucky is 7% less than average. ( Here are the most expensive states to live in .)

Click here to see the States with the most credit card debt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEEDz_0eMre7C600

50. Kentucky
> Avg. credit card debt: $5,441
> Median household income: $52,295 (7th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PvOv_0eMre7C600

49. Mississippi
> Avg. credit card debt: $5,539
> Median household income: $45,792 (the lowest)

ALSO READ: States Where Debt Is Increasing the Most During COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRKdR_0eMre7C600

48. Arkansas
> Avg. credit card debt: $5,601
> Median household income: $48,952 (3rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09RS1e_0eMre7C600

47. Indiana
> Avg. credit card debt: $5,674
> Median household income: $57,603 (14th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JSL76_0eMre7C600

46. Michigan
> Avg. credit card debt: $5,788
> Median household income: $59,584 (19th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ts3Ff_0eMre7C600

45. Ohio
> Avg. credit card debt: $5,792
> Median household income: $58,642 (15th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486OjV_0eMre7C600

44. Montana
> Avg. credit card debt: $5,836
> Median household income: $57,153 (11th lowest)

ALSO READ: Most Expensive States to Live In

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRRvC_0eMre7C600

43. West Virginia
> Avg. credit card debt: $5,928
> Median household income: $48,850 (2nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hpo6C_0eMre7C600

42. Iowa
> Avg. credit card debt: $5,939
> Median household income: $61,691 (21st lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faISJ_0eMre7C600

41. Louisiana
> Avg. credit card debt: $5,956
> Median household income: $51,073 (4th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32oVWP_0eMre7C600

40. New Mexico
> Avg. credit card debt: $5,972
> Median household income: $51,945 (6th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDoqJ_0eMre7C600

39. Idaho
> Avg. credit card debt: $5,978
> Median household income: $60,999 (20th lowest)

ALSO READ: 50 US Counties With the Most Student Debt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RMXJM_0eMre7C600

38. Oregon
> Avg. credit card debt: $5,994
> Median household income: $67,058 (18th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IczEg_0eMre7C600

37. Alabama
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,005
> Median household income: $51,734 (5th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bun87_0eMre7C600

35. Wisconsin
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,008
> Median household income: $64,168 (21st highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5cqA_0eMre7C600

35. South Dakota
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,008
> Median household income: $59,533 (18th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OyxZM_0eMre7C600

34. Tennessee
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,048
> Median household income: $56,071 (9th lowest)

ALSO READ: The Most At-Risk Housing Markets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36EV4z_0eMre7C600

33. Missouri
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,097
> Median household income: $57,409 (13th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069j3Y_0eMre7C600

32. Maine
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,173
> Median household income: $58,924 (16th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ByHc3_0eMre7C600

31. Kansas
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,184
> Median household income: $62,087 (24th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGCm2_0eMre7C600

30. Arizona
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,195
> Median household income: $62,055 (23rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nz8vC_0eMre7C600

29. Wyoming
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,204
> Median household income: $65,003 (19th highest)

ALSO READ: The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXTQp_0eMre7C600

28. Oklahoma
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,207
> Median household income: $54,449 (8th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EezWa_0eMre7C600

27. North Carolina
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,209
> Median household income: $57,341 (12th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OT92S_0eMre7C600

26. Minnesota
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,223
> Median household income: $74,593 (13th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcR9B_0eMre7C600

25. Illinois
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,228
> Median household income: $69,187 (17th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Do60W_0eMre7C600

24. Utah
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,279
> Median household income: $75,780 (11th highest)

ALSO READ: States Where Debt Is Increasing the Most During COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09OyYN_0eMre7C600

23. Nebraska
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,401
> Median household income: $63,229 (25th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnVQa_0eMre7C600

22. South Carolina
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,442
> Median household income: $56,227 (10th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=051X97_0eMre7C600

21. Washington
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,480
> Median household income: $78,687 (7th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LbFmL_0eMre7C600

20. Vermont
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,525
> Median household income: $63,001 (25th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUk25_0eMre7C600

19. Pennsylvania
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,527
> Median household income: $63,463 (23rd highest)

ALSO READ: Most Expensive States to Live In

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLXxt_0eMre7C600

18. North Dakota
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,588
> Median household income: $64,577 (20th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IwKgc_0eMre7C600

17. Nevada
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,592
> Median household income: $63,276 (24th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=109lwa_0eMre7C600

16. Georgia
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,604
> Median household income: $61,980 (22nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bsYPq_0eMre7C600

15. New Hampshire
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,661
> Median household income: $77,933 (8th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V01if_0eMre7C600

14. California
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,729
> Median household income: $80,440 (5th highest)

ALSO READ: 50 US Counties With the Most Student Debt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pt9i_0eMre7C600

13. Delaware
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,736
> Median household income: $70,176 (16th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNzZC_0eMre7C600

12. Rhode Island
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,759
> Median household income: $71,169 (15th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pFbkL_0eMre7C600

11. Colorado
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,762
> Median household income: $77,127 (9th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0Aiu_0eMre7C600

10. Massachusetts
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,942
> Median household income: $85,843 (2nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21JLFg_0eMre7C600

9. New York
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,973
> Median household income: $72,108 (14th highest)

ALSO READ: The Most At-Risk Housing Markets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nyj8x_0eMre7C600

8. Texas
> Avg. credit card debt: $6,999
> Median household income: $64,034 (22nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pDSK_0eMre7C600

7. Florida
> Avg. credit card debt: $7,049
> Median household income: $59,227 (17th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9L7L_0eMre7C600

6. Alaska
> Avg. credit card debt: $7,127
> Median household income: $75,463 (12th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnEBz_0eMre7C600

5. Hawaii
> Avg. credit card debt: $7,246
> Median household income: $83,102 (4th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06UPLx_0eMre7C600

4. Virginia
> Avg. credit card debt: $7,442
> Median household income: $76,456 (10th highest)

ALSO READ: The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkqF0_0eMre7C600

3. Maryland
> Avg. credit card debt: $7,464
> Median household income: $86,738 (the highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LVGI_0eMre7C600

2. Connecticut
> Avg. credit card debt: $7,721
> Median household income: $78,833 (6th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cvSQd_0eMre7C600

1. New Jersey
> Avg. credit card debt: $7,872
> Median household income: $85,751 (3rd highest)

