ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Don’t make one of these five simple mistakes that could delay your taxes

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Np2Sq_0eMrdyUD00

(WGHP) — Prepare for a bumpy tax season ahead.

Millions of people are still waiting for refund checks from previous returns, even as they prepare for this year’s tax season.

There are things you can do to help smooth out the process so that you don’t delay your own return.

Senior Advisor Linda Pritchett has the five mistakes you want to avoid this tax season:

  • Filing a paper return. Filing electronically is easier to process, easier to correct and will always result in a faster return.
  • Forgetting to sign your return. The biggest mistake a person filing a paper return will make is not signing in all of the required places. Double and triple check your forms before you mail them.
  • Incorrectly reporting stimulus payments.
  • Not waiting for all of your tax forms from your jobs, insurance and other relevant institutions. Don’t rush to file if you don’t have all your paperwork, you’ll end up having to amend things and that will delay the process.
  • Sending your return to the wrong place.

Being thorough as you file your taxes is important to avoid unnecessary delays, especially in a uniquely busy tax season.

If you have more questions, you can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Aside from vodka, what does Russia export to the United States?

WASHINGTON — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked outrage in the west, even prompting a North Carolina state senator to call on the state’s ABC Board to ban Russian-made vodkas. The terms vodka and Russia are nearly synonymous in the United States thanks to both stereotypes and some degree of truth with popular brand Russian […]
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus#Tax Forms#Wghp
CNET

Don't Forget to Set Up Direct Deposit When You File Your Taxes. Here's Why

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you're planning to file your tax return for 2021 soon, you should think about setting up direct deposit with the IRS. And if you're planning to file a tax extension, you should do the same. Doing so will help get your tax refund much faster. You'll also receive any other money owed to you, such as child tax credit money, straight to your account as soon as possible.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

IRS backlog could delay your tax return

The Treasury Department says the IRS is facing a sizeable backlog from 2021, which could delay your tax return this year. Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com, joins CBS News to discuss when people can expect to get their refunds and how inflation may affect how people will spend that money this year.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CNET

Tax Refund Delays: 5 Things That Could Slow Down Your Money

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The IRS claims most taxpayers will receive their tax refunds about three weeks after they file their tax returns. That estimate might suit the average tax filer, but a variety of reasons can make taxpayers wait longer, in some cases much longer.
INCOME TAX
WTHR

This program will do your taxes for free

INDIANAPOLIS — Tax prep services can be expensive, but there's a way to get your taxes done for free. Indy Free Tax Prep offers assistance to individuals and families with a combined household income of $66,000 or less in 2021. Who's using it?. It's a service that John Price...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Retirement Daily

Don’t Assume Your Financial Advisor Does Tax Planning

I received the following email from a potential client several months ago:. I was unsettled when I found out only recently that our financial adviser informed me in so many words that he does not give tax strategy advice for our funds. It was something that I just took for granted that would be part of the “package.” Little did I realize that it takes another layer of expertise to navigate the daunting work of retirement taxation strategy to reduce one’s tax burden.
INCOME TAX
Herald & Review

One 401(k) Mistake I Wouldn't Be Caught Dead Making

A 401(k) is a great retirement savings tool, but you have to know how to use it to get the most out of it. With so many rules surrounding these accounts, it's easy to make costly mistakes if you're not careful. There's one mistake in particular you want to avoid at all costs if you're trying to maximize your savings.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy