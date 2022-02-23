7 factors that make an office chair ergonomic

In terms of productivity–from your chair and seating position to the overall environment in your workspace–comfort is king. In this context, the more scientific term for "comfort" is ergonomics, a concept most might dismiss as, say, the way a computer mouse fits in one's hand. But, particularly within your [home] office space, ergonomics refers to the system of physical and environmental comforts that can be infinitely adjusted. Don't sleep on this process: without a dialed-in foundation of ergonomic comfort, all the productivity and cognitive behavior insights on earth won't do you any good. And while ergonomics may not have much sex appeal, the fact of the matter is that the science of fitting the task to the worker to maximize productivity while reducing discomfort, fatigue, and injury is critical.
