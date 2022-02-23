ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 factors that make an office chair ergonomic

By Joseph Foley
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're often told to use an ergonomic chair to protect our posture, but what makes an office chair ergonomic? Ergonomics refers to the application of human psychological and physiological factors to engineering. So an ergonomic office chair is one that's been designed with attention to how humans are built as well...

Related
ZDNet

Best office chair 2022: Treat yourself

Choosing the "best office chair" is really subjective when looking at office furniture. Not everyone wants the same chair. Some people prioritize being adjustable arms or seat depth, while others want something high-end that looks striking behind their desk. Then there are people who focus on price. Either they want the cheapest, best-value chair out there, or they want the creme de la creme. That's where our list comes in handy.
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

Improve Your Home Office Ergonomics in Four Steps

In terms of productivity–from your chair and seating position to the overall environment in your workspace–comfort is king. In this context, the more scientific term for "comfort" is ergonomics, a concept most might dismiss as, say, the way a computer mouse fits in one's hand. But, particularly within your [home] office space, ergonomics refers to the system of physical and environmental comforts that can be infinitely adjusted. Don't sleep on this process: without a dialed-in foundation of ergonomic comfort, all the productivity and cognitive behavior insights on earth won't do you any good. And while ergonomics may not have much sex appeal, the fact of the matter is that the science of fitting the task to the worker to maximize productivity while reducing discomfort, fatigue, and injury is critical.
HOME & GARDEN
Gear Patrol

The 10 Best Mid-Century Modern Office Chairs

If you’re furnishing your office, you’re likely to come across mood boards and furniture items that are mid-century modern. It’s a popular design style and pairs well with both minimalist and maximalist styles. Mid-century modern gained popularity between the 1940s and 1960s, impacting architecture, interior design and art. Common mid-century elements include natural fibers and light wood tones, rounded shapes, parallel lines and a balance of both form (i.e. style) and function (i.e. usability).
HOME & GARDEN
ZDNet

Best ergonomic keyboard 2022: Work more comfortably

Ergonomic keyboards are a great addition to any home office or work space. Their unique designs help your hands and arms maintain more neutral, and comfortable, resting and typing positions to reduce muscle strain that can cause discomfort. Many ergonomic keyboards feature a raised arc design and a semi-split key layout which works with your body for better typing posture. Others have a split-body design that allows you to create more space between the keyboard halves for a custom configuration. Not all ergonomic keyboards are created equal, so what works for a co-worker or friend may not be all that comfortable or convenient for you. And some models have steep learning curves due to revamped designs that may feature thumb-cluster keys or odd layouts designed for speed as well as comfort. Below, you can find a list of the best ergonomic keyboards available along with a breakdown of core features like connectivity and system compatibility to help you find which is the right one for you.
ELECTRONICS
CharlotteObserver.com

Work From Home More Comfortable With This Flash Furniture Office Chair

Lots of folks work from home these days. And that set up in the house may not be up to snuff for a full day sitting in front of the computer. You need the right equipment to make sure you are comfortable enough to do your best work possible. Equipment like the Flash Furniture LeatherSoft Swivel Office Chair.
HOME & GARDEN
Creative Bloq

Herman Miller Mirra 2 vs Aeron

Herman Miller Mirra 2 vs Aeron – which is the best model in the iconic chairmaker's lineup? Herman Miller is known for making outstanding office chairs that not only look fantastic but also include adjustable features that make working at a desk a lot more comfortable and better for your posture.
PRODUCT REVIEWS
yankodesign.com

This polygonal mouse stealthily swaps out ergonomics for looks

If you’ve already had your fill of computer mouse designs advertised to be the ultimate answer to your ergonomic problems, then this contrarian concept might pique your curiosity at the expense of your hand. Keyboards and mice are the most basic and most common ways people interact with computers,...
TECHNOLOGY
Creative Bloq

Affinity Photo 1.10 review

Affinity Photo may not have every bell and whistle that Photoshop boasts, but its pared down structure has every tool you could really need, with a speed and compatibility that should be the envy of other software providers. Couple that with a very affordable one-off price and there really is little to argue against.
SOFTWARE
Creative Bloq

The best laser printer in 2022

The best laser printer is an absolute must if you regularly need to print out lots of documents at high speed. Laser printers are fast and they're the perfect choice for crisp monochrome prints, with none of the subtle banding you sometimes get when printing black and white on an inkjet printer; they're also a lot quieter than inkjets (although they do tend to take up a bit more space).
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

How to paint water in oils

If you want to learn to paint water in oils, you're in the right place. This guide will teach you how to master the rippling effect that's so complex, as it means you’re taking on the task of painting a disrupted reflection. Here, Aaron Miller will show you exactly how to make it work.
DESIGN
Creative Bloq

6 tips for great UX design

UX design is often noticed in the details, but successful user experiences almost always begin with broader UX fundamentals. Before fine-tuning exactly how a user experience will be configured, there are wider considerations that should define how you approach a project to ensure a genuinely pleasant experience for the user, whether it's an experience that takes place in the physical world or online.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

The best Cricut Joy bundle deals in February 2022

Embrace the joy of creativity with the best Cricut Joy bundle deals. In this page, we've pulled together the top deals with the lowest prices on the Cricut Joy – Cricut's versatile entry-level craft machine. But what can you expect from the Cricut Joy, and what constitutes a good Cricut Joy bundle deal?
SHOPPING
Creative Bloq

The best monitors for working from home

Finding one of the best monitors for working from home makes a lot of sense if you're regularly clocking in from the sofa or kitchen table. While you may have a work laptop that you can take home with you, it's not a form factor that's brilliantly suited to all-day use, especially if you're working on intricate design tasks.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

