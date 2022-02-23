7 factors that make an office chair ergonomic

Ergonomic keyboards are a great addition to any home office or work space. Their unique designs help your hands and arms maintain more neutral, and comfortable, resting and typing positions to reduce muscle strain that can cause discomfort. Many ergonomic keyboards feature a raised arc design and a semi-split key layout which works with your body for better typing posture. Others have a split-body design that allows you to create more space between the keyboard halves for a custom configuration. Not all ergonomic keyboards are created equal, so what works for a co-worker or friend may not be all that comfortable or convenient for you. And some models have steep learning curves due to revamped designs that may feature thumb-cluster keys or odd layouts designed for speed as well as comfort. Below, you can find a list of the best ergonomic keyboards available along with a breakdown of core features like connectivity and system compatibility to help you find which is the right one for you.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO