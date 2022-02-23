Missing teen in Lafayette found safe
Lafayette deputies say they have located a missing teen.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is requested help in locating the 14-year-old who was last seen Duson on February 23, 2022.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers
Comments / 0