Lafayette, LA

Missing teen in Lafayette found safe

By KATC News
 4 days ago
Lafayette deputies say they have located a missing teen.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is requested help in locating the 14-year-old who was last seen Duson on February 23, 2022.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

