The last two sessions of the tour designed to get public input on the budget are Wednesday and Friday. Last week, Mayor Michelle Wu’s kicked off her budget listening sessions — and there are still two chances to share your thoughts with elected officials. Wednesday night from 6-7 p.m. and Friday from 10-11 a.m., residents have the chance to learn more about the budget and share comments.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO